PnB Rock's Fiancee Recalls Rapper's "Heroic" Final Moments During Trial Testimony

PnB Rock's fiancee gave a harrowing testimony on Tuesday.

PnB Rock's fiancée, Stephanie Sibounheuang, detailed the final moments leading up to his death while on the witness stand in the murder trial for Freddie Trone and Tremont Jones on Tuesday. In doing so, she accused Trone's 17-year-old son of being the shooter and described Rock's actions as "heroic." Authorities claim Jones provided Trone with Rock's whereabouts, which led to Trone instructing his son to go into the restaurant and commit the robbery.

"He came to our table right away. I thought it was a fan asking for a picture until I saw the gun," Sibounheuang recalled, as caught by Rolling Stone. "He said, 'If you don’t give me the jewelry, I’m going to blow her head off. He had the gun on my man’s face, on it, touching it." From there, she detailed how Rock tried to shield her from the gunfire. She added: "He got shot, and he like pushed me to the wall and threw me under the table. The (gunman) just kept shooting. I was telling him, 'Stop shooting him, are you trying to kill him?'" Speaking about the trial outside of the courtroom, she reiterated: "He’s heroic. He’s a hero. [Other men] would never."

PnB Rock Fans Start Memorial At Roscoes House Of Chicken & Waffles

Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - A growing memorial in the parking lot at Roscoes House of Chicken and Waffles where rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed while being robbed inside the restaurant. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It's not the first time Sibounheuang has described Rock as a hero. Reflecting on what would've been the rapper's 32nd birthday last December, she wrote on social media: "You’re a legend and not only that… but a hero. I’m forever yours and forever loyal to you. I will live my life to the fullest because you gave your life for me. Thank you Lord for carrying us through a whole year and every day after this."

Stephanie Sibounheuang Speaks In The Courtroom