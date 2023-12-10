PnB Rock's Girlfriend Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Throwback Snaps: Photos

"I Still Hate Every N***a That's Not You! Love & Miss You," Stephanie Sibounheuang wrote of the late rapper.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2018 ASCAP Rhythm &amp; Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

PnB Rock's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, is making sure that her late boo's legacy is kept alive and well, and that he continues to impact his loved ones in positive ways. Moreover, Friday (December 9) marked what would've been his 32nd birthday, if not for the tragic shooting that took his life in September of last year. On Instagram, the rapper's baby mama posted various throwback snaps of some good times together in order to commemorate the occasion. "Happy Glo Day To The Best To Ever Do It!" she wrote as her post's caption on the social media platform. "I Still Hate Every [ninja emoji] That's Not You! I Love & Miss You."

A couple of months ago, Sibounheuang reflected on the one-year anniversary of PnB Rock's passing. "I’ve been in the deepest depression for a lil min contemplating todays date, which makes a year since your transition," she expressed on Instagram. "I argued with God about openly reliving this day and i absolutely did not want to, so this is an act of obedience. This same day last year, you could look into my eyes and and tell my soul was not in my body. All I could hear were the gunshots over and over and they were so LOUD I couldn’t hear myself think. I was so terrified and heartbroken.

Read More: PnB Rock Murder Case New Developments: Two Additional Suspects Charged

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Celebrates His Birthday

"You came to me and Lani wearing all white and said those were not gunshots, they were fireworks," PnB Rock's girlfriend continued. "You did it, you changed for the better and you made it to paradise! Celebrate you! So today, I will push thru and be joyful and celebrate you, just like you asked me to do. For I know this Earth is temporary and we will spend eternity together.

"You’re a legend and not only that... but a hero," she concluded. "I’m forever yours and forever loyal to you. I will live my life to the fullest because you gave your life for me. Thank you Lord for carrying us through a whole year and every day after this." For more news and the latest updates, log back into HNHH.
Rest In Peace PnB Rock.

Read More: PnB Rock's Girlfriend Calls On Fans To Stream His Only Independent Song

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.