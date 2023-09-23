A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Pays Tribute To PnB Rock In Late Rapper’s Home State

A Boogie opened his recent show at Penn State with a moving dedication. "This was our brother's home state. We do this for our brother, our friend, rest in peace, PnB Rock." The show was Boogie's 40th sold-out show of the year. The Nittany Lion crowd went wild at the dedication before Boogie got into his set. As mentioned, Boogie has proven extremely popular this year and basically sells out every venue he plays at.

PnB Rock was killed in Los Angeles last year. He was robbed and fatally shot outside Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in South LA. A 17-year-old and his father were charged with the murder. They are yet to face trial on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree robbery. As mentioned by Boogie, Rock was originally born in Pennsylvania. He was born in Philadelphia in 1991. What do you think of Boogie's dedication? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Jeopardy Contestant Confuses Earl Sweatshirt For A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Kai Cenat To Direct Video For A Boogie

Elsewhere, it was recently reported that Boogie had enlisted the services of Kai Cenat to direct an upcoming music video. Cenat showed off some behind-the-scenes footage from the set. It's unknown when the video will be out or for what song it is for. It's another major win for the ever-popular streamer, who recently released his directorial debut with the short film Global Pursuit. It shows the continued rise of Cenat, who also recently did a 24-hour livestream with Offset.

Meanwhile, Boogie recently stirred a little controversy when he put himself in the highest echelons of the New York rap scene. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Boogie laid out his "Mount Rushmore" of New York musicians. He chose himself, Jay-Z, Cardi B, and 50 Cent. He got a fair amount of backlash, with people trying to check his ego. Despite the criticism, he was undeterred and doubled down on his comments. Follow HotNewHipHop for all the latest music news.

Read More: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s 7 Best Collabs

[via]