PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Reflects On Suffering “Deepest Depression” 1 Year After His Death

PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Steph Sibounheuang, says that she’s been battling the “deepest depression” while coming to terms with the one-year anniversary of the rapper’s passing. She reflected on the incident and how she's dealt with losing her partner in a lengthy post on Instagram, Tuesday. She added several photos of the two of them together from over the years.

“I’ve been in the deepest depression for a lil min contemplating todays date, which makes a year since your transition," she wrote. "I argued with God about openly reliving this day and i absolutely did not want to, so this is an act of obedience. This same day last year, you could look into my eyes and and tell my soul was not in my body. All I could hear were the gunshots over and over and they were so LOUD I couldn’t hear myself think. I was so terrified and heartbroken.”

PnB Rock In Concert

She continued: “You came to me and Lani wearing all white and said those were not gunshots, they were fireworks. You did it! You changed for the better and you made it to paradise! Celebrate you! So today, I will push thru and be joyful and celebrate you, just like you asked me to do. For I know this Earth is temporary and we will spend eternity together. You’re a legend and not only that…but a hero. I’m forever yours and forever loyal to you. I will live my life to the fullest because you gave your life for me. Thank you Lord for carrying us through a whole year and every day after this.” Fans shared supportive messages for Sibounheuang in the comments section. Check out the full post below.

Steph Sibounheuang Reflects On PnB Rock's Passing

PnB Rock was shot and killed at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles during a robbery in Los Angeles. A 17-year-old juvenile and his father, Freddie Trone, have been arrested for the attack.

