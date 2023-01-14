PnB Rock’s sudden passing shook the music world last year. Millions tributed and continue to tribute the late rapper and singer, and his absence still affects many. PnB Rock’s girlfriend recently stated that their family gets no survivor benefits. Moreover, she explained that he didn’t have life insurance or a will to leave to his circle when he passed.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Rapper PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Stephanie Sibounheuang talked about the circumstances of life after his death during an Instagram Live session.

“No, he did not have life insurance,” she said. “No, he did not have a will. We didn’t have nothing set up. We’re so young, we don’t plan on death.

“I don’t even get death benefits, I don’t get nothing, and I’m not gonna ask nobody for nothing,” Stephanie explained. Moreover, she also took a chance to talk about her personal process. “I have that personality and I’m working on that. I’m trying to, you know, empty myself of my ego and my pride because I’m not gonna ask nobody for nothing.”

PnB Rock forever 🕊️ A Boogie paid tribute during his concert 🎶pic.twitter.com/v0BxtTw11R — HOT 97 (@HOT97) December 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Sibounheuang broke her silence on her boyfriend’s murder just a couple of months ago. Moreover, she recounted how he pushed her under the table during the shooting to save her from danger. From what she said in the recent IG clip, she likely feels incredibly fortunate for the help considering her perspective.

“I don’t care. I could be on fire and I’m not even gonna ask you to spit on me,” she continued. “I’m trying to stop being like that, but God, he’s been making the way, he’s been making the way. I’m so grateful, I’m so grateful for y’all.”

Whether outside of the rap world or within it, PnB Rock is cherished and celebrated. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie recently opened up to Billboard about how his friend’s passing affected him.

What do you think of Stephanie Sibounheuang and her child not being able to receive survivors benefits after PnB Rock’s death? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest on PnB Rock, his legacy, and his family’s hopeful well-being.