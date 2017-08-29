survivors
- MusicPnB Rock's Girlfriend Says She & Her Child Get No Survivor BenefitsThe Philly rapper and singer did not have a will or life insurance when he passed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVDrea Kelly Isn't In "Surviving R. Kelly Pt. II" Even Though She's In TrailerLifetime unveiled the trailer for "Surviving R. Kelly Pt II: The Reckoning" earlier today.By Aron A.
- MusicKhalid Raises $500K For El Paso Shooting Victims After Benefit ConcertBless.By Chantilly Post
- MusicVic Mensa Sends His Blessings To Parkland Shooting Community After Double Suicide"To withstand constant attacks on your character in the wake of such a situation is no small feat."By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly Gets Served With "False Arrest Warrant" While Celebrating His 52nd BirthdayV75 Chicago got raided Thursday morning, under the pretense of R. Kelly being a "wanted man."By Devin Ch
- SocietyPulse Nightclub Survivors Sue Orlando & The City's Police ForceThe survivors are blaming Orlando for the tragedy. By David Saric
- SocietyOver 100 Feared Dead In Plane Crash Near Havana, CubaA commercial aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in Cuba.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBarack & Michelle Obama Pen Heartfelt Letter To Parkland Shooting SurvivorsThe influential pair have some inspiring words for the students. By David Saric
- SocietyParkland Survivors Push For Improved Gun Control Laws On "Ellen"The students are speaking up for change.
By David Saric
- MusicDiddy, Jamie Foxx Help Houston By Making DonationsMore of hip-hop's community comes through.By Matt F
- SocietyJoel Osteen Says Houston Church's Doors Have "Always Been Open"Joel Osteen clarifies the situation.By Matt F
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Answers Kevin Hart's Hurricane Harvey Challenge"The Rock" answers the call.By Matt F