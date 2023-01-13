A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is still fresh off the release of his newest album, Me vs. Myself. Ever since his debut mixtape, 2016’s Artist, the New York native has been steadily working to become a household name in mainstream hip-hop.

Thanks to his melodic sound and several hits to his name, the 27-year-old continues to see success.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie seen on December 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Ollin/GC Images)

On Thursday (January 12), Billboard published their brand new interview with the “Drowning” rapper. During the sit-down, A Boogie opens up about a number of different topics. Notably, he talks about an injury that his mother suffered and its effects on him. During a raid of the rapper’s home in 2020, 16 SWAT officers are responsible for busting through the door. His mother subsequently rolled her ankle while falling down the stairs.

“When I seen Mom Dukes fall down the stairs that day, bro. I’m looking up to see what was coming behind her, and all I seen was a flashlight, and whatever kind of chopper those SWAT teams have. It was crazy, and I just froze up. I couldn’t do anything,” he details. The New York native says isolation has helped him to grow and reflect on his past.

Elsewhere in the interview, he also addresses dealing with the loss of one of his closest friends, PnB Rock. “When it comes to someone close to me passing away, it’s hard, but I can’t lose focus because I have to be responsible and find the balance to deal with those tough losses so I can properly help out in any way I can. Isolation helped with that,” says the 27-year-old.

His latest project, the aforementioned Me vs. Myself, arrived just over a month ago. It boasts features from Roddy Ricch, G Herbo, Lil Durk and others. Furthermore, it’s backed by the single, “Water (Drowning Pt. 2)” with Kodak Black. Of course, this serves as the sequel to their 2017 track together.

A Boogie released a deluxe version of the album with an extra song just a few days after the original release. “Needed That” features the late PnB Rock and serves as the deluxe version’s first song on the tracklist.

