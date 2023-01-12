Creating a list of the 50 greatest rappers of all time is certainly no easy feat. There are so many artists who deserve a mention for their contributions to the genre and the culture. However, with only 50 spots, there will evidently have to be some notable exclusions.

In a new partnership between Billboard and Vibe, the duo of magazines are sharing their collaborative list of the 50 best rappers ever. On Wednesday (January 11), they shared the first 10, #50-41.

The #50 spot goes to Rick Ross, with Rev Run and Melle Mel above him at #49 and #48 respectively. MC Lyte comes in at #47, Jadakiss at #46 and the 45th spot belongs to Ice-T. Queen Latifah, Bun B and Redman follow, as they take the 44th-42nd spots in order. E-40 is the last rapper to make the first instalment of the list, coming in at #41.

Furthermore, the Bay Area legend is one rapper who took to his Twitter account to express his gratitude for his inclusion on the list. “Appreciate the recognition from @billboard & @VibeMagazine for their 50 Greatest Rappers of All-Time list[.] Still feel underrated nationally but nobody can deny my longevity, independent hustle, my unorthodox style and creative slang in this rap game!!” writes the 55-year-old.

Appreciate the recognition from @billboard & @VibeMagazine for their 50 Greatest Rappers of All-Time list 🎩 Still feel underrated nationally but nobody can deny my longevity, independent hustle, my unorthodox style and creative slang in this rap game!! 🎤🗣️ pic.twitter.com/6U6uQdFuLR — E40 Mogul Entrepreneur (@E40) January 12, 2023

However, it’s certainly inspiring some interesting reactions and responses on social media. Specifically, some fans seemingly disagree with Jadakiss being in the bottom 10. “E-40 ranked higher over Jadakiss on this 50 greatest rappers list,” writes one fan on Twitter.

E-40 ranked higher over Jadakiss on this 50 greatest rappers list. pic.twitter.com/do5KRFlCuk — “for us, by us, on the low” (@1upgiraffic) January 11, 2023

“How you got a top 50 rappers list and Jadakiss is at the bottom of the list?” questions brokencool in his own response.

How you got a top 50 rappers list and Jadakiss is at the bottom of the list? — brokencool (@brokencool) January 12, 2023

The list serves as a celebration of hip-hop correspondingly turning 50 years old this year. Each week, they’ll be further announcing the list’s next 10 rappers. The final top 10 will eventually be unveiled during the week of February 6. It will certainly be interesting to see who they rank where.

What do you think of #50-41? Do you agree or disagree with any of the placements? Comment your thoughts down below. Finally, make sure you stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

