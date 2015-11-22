greatest rappers
- MusicJa Rule Thinks It's "Impossible" For Him Not To Be Among The Top 50 Greatest Rappers"When it comes to some of the older artists, you kind of got to go by different metrics," Ja Rule says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJim Jones Questions Pusha T's Place On Billboards Greatest Rappers ListJim Jones also doubts Pusha T's street credibility.By Aron A.
- Pop Culture50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time List Shared Via Partnership Between Billboard & VibeEach week, the magazines will be sharing the list's next 10 spots. The top 10 will be unveiled during the week of February 6.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureZac Efron Tells Logic He's The Best Rapper In The Game Right NowAlso, the actor admitted that he thinks about rapping "every day."By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Is Inspired By Tupac: "[He] Made You Proud To Be A Black Woman"The Bay Area rapper took a minute to find her answer, but she had to go with the West Coast icon.By Erika Marie
- MusicWale Claims He's "One Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time"Wale enters himself into the GOAT discussion.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoyner Lucas Shows Love To Eminem, Drake, & More: "Not Here To Be The Greatest"Joyner Lucas is just here to make music. By Alex Zidel
- Editor's PickTyga Says Drake Should Be In Billboard's Top 10 ListTyga thinks Drake needs to be included in the discussion of the 10 greatest of all time. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Game Hates On Billboard's "Greatest Rappers" List, Shares His Own Top 10The Game has shared his list of the top ten greatest rappers of all time.By Trevor Smith