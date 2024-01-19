Ja Rule Thinks It's "Impossible" For Him Not To Be Among The Top 50 Greatest Rappers

Last year, Ja Rule hopped on Twitter to weigh in on being left off of VIBE and Billboard's lists of the greatest rappers of all time. While he was sure to congratulate those who did make the cut, he urged the outlets to take a closer look at his own accomplishments, suggesting that he should have been included. “There ain’t 50 rappers dead, alive or waiting to be born better than me," he wrote. "#ICONN #Vibes @billboard congrats to everyone on the list well deserved but check my resume… #ICONN #Vibes.”

He was asked about being excluded during his recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, providing her with a more comprehensive take on the lists. According to him, despite music being subjective, it's "statistically impossible" for him not to have made the cut.

Ja Rule On Being Left Off Of Billboard & VIBE's Lists

“I’m not a hater. Congrats to everyone on the list,” he began. “[But] these lists, they’re meaningless because music is subjective. You like who you want to like, you know everybody has their favorite artist... But my thing was: this is a list comprised by Billboard. They do numbers and statistics, if I’m not mistaken. Okay so, that list is impossible to make without Ja Rule being on it — statistically impossible."

"There are artists that don’t have number one records, don’t have number one albums. I’m not knocking anybody on the list because, like I said, music is subjective... And when it comes to some of the older artists, you kind of got to go by different metrics because they didn’t have the sales. So I get that, but I said what I said." What do you think of Ja Rule being left off of Billboard and VIBE's lists of the greatest rappers of all time? Do you agree that he should have made the cut? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

