Ja Rule's New Label Deal "Worth $100 Million," He Alleges While Telling "Haters" To "SMD"

After the fallout he faced from the Fyre Festival fiasco of 2017, some thought Ja Rule's career would never recover. However, the embattled rapper has made significant strides in turning his life around since then, and now has high hopes of rising to the top of the music industry again. Early on Thursday (January 4), Ja logged onto Twitter/X to share some exciting news with his fanbase. "Just signed my new label deal, potentially worth a hundred mill... [Let's f**king go!!!]." the 47-year-old began, before taking shots at anyone that's been praying for his downfall recently.

"Thanks for the love, and to the haters, [suck my d**k]," he declared. Minutes later, in another post, Ja shared what vibes he plans to be on in the new year. "Here's what's needed to be understood for 24. HATE is for suckers and dick riding is NOT a form of transportation. Lmao, it's getting you nowhere... Stop being goofy and get money!!! That's what Ja thinks." Less than an hour later, the "Mesmerize" artist reminded us he's still got it when it comes to rhyming.

Ja Rule is Feeling Proud of His Recent Accomplishments

"B**ch ni**as hate, real ones congratulate," the father of three told the world. Afterward, he encourage those who support him to go a bit harder when defending his name, like the Barbz do for Nicki Minaj. "I need them a**hole fans that go at [people's] head for talking bad on my name. Lmao, my fans not sav*ge enough," Ja observed, prompting many to come forward with stories of them sticking up for one of their favourite rappers, both on and offline. "I been defending you since the 6th grade... I'm 33 now, still defending you lol," someone told him beneath his tweet. "People hate when I say without Ja there would be no Drake."

As he continues to prepare his first album since 2012's PIL 2, Ja Rule's confidence is evident. He's already making his presence felt online this year, and longtime fans of the East Coast icon are celebrating the anniversary of one of his biggest hits – "Always On Time" with Ashanti. Revisit that collaboration at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

