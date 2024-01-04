Ja Rule & Ashanti Delivered A Classic With "Always On Time"

Ja Rule is an artist who dominated the late 90s and early 2000s. Overall, he is someone who appreciated r&b and merged it with his brand of rap. Ultimately, this proved to be commercially successful, and it led to iconic tracks and albums. In 2001, he dropped Pain Is Love which is an album that is still discussed to this day. Within the tracklist are some true gems that showcase Ja's talent for songwriting and collaboration. Of course, one of the songs that still gets a ton of plays is "Always On Time," with Ashanti.

This is a classic song of that era that still stands the test of time. Although Ja Rule's career eventually fizzled out a few years after this project, the fans still remember fondly. Furthermore, the artist is thinking of making a comeback and dropping a new album. Consequently, songs like "Always On Time" are being remembered with a sense of fondness and nostalgia.

Ja Rule In His Prime

The track, produced by Irv Gotti, has some gorgeous guitar samples that compliment Ashanti and Ja Rule nicely. Ashanti's hook on the song is iconic and it makes you want to sing along. Meanwhile, Ja comes through with solid verses that are quite raunchy in nature. The chemistry here is off the charts, and there is no doubt that these two knew how to make hits together.

With Ja Rule looking to drop an album soon, let us know what your expectations are for his new music, in the comments section below. Also, tell us which Ja Rule songs and projects are your favorites.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl, get a grip, c'mon, pull it together

It's only a sunshower, we been through worse weather

Like, the stormy nights you wrote a Dear Ja letter

And took my Benz and keyed and cut the leather

