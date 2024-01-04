Stephen A. Smith Claims To Be A Bigger Star "Than Most Of The New York Knicks"

Stephen A. Smith vented his frustrations about his beloved Knicks on NBA Countdown, claiming that he was a bigger star than most of the team's current roster. “This is the Mecca, this is Madison Square Garden, this is New York City, baby. They can’t get a star. They cannot get a star. You had a chance! You had a chance and you passed up. Woj is excellent information, all the inside info, he will break it down to a science and make you say, ‘Yeah, it makes sense.’ But it doesn’t change the reality: It’s the Mecca, and the stars come to visit. We never have any. Do you realize a legitimate argument could be made that Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest stars in New York? Do you realize that? That’s a damn shame. Bad knees, 56 years old, ain’t thought about playing basketball in about 30 years, and I am a bigger star than most of the New York Knicks. It’s a damn shame," Smith ranted.

Smith's comments, and his allusions to ESPN colleague Adrian Wojnarowski, come after the Knicks swung a blockbuster trade for O.G. Annouby. A move they have been pursuing since the summer, the Knicks sent Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett to Toronto. Annouby is averaging 15 points this season and serves as a solid starting small forward in New York. However, he's not the "star power" that championship-hungry fans like Smith are looking for. It's also a move that Smith has been less than enthusiastic about.

Smith hs been very vocal bout the Knicks all season. This included answering a question on his podcast as to whether he would abstain from sex for a year if it guaranteed the Knicks a ring. The short answer is no. However, Smith delivered the November 2023 answer in a way that only he could. There was so much pained straining and an emotional speech about the Knicks haven't won a championship since Smith was five. However, despite this 51-year drought, Smith still wouldn't give up sex to secure another one. What made the situation even more hilarious was that the question had been posed by the prominent sports parody Twitter account, Ballcrack Sports.

Earlier in the year, Smith had said he was happy to be single. "I'm 55 years old. I've never been married and I'm happy about it. Now, one could easily surmise that a past rife with some degree of promiscuity might, dare I say, contribute to my desire to be single. But that's not the reason. I am not upset about being single. Jeezy, how he filed for divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai, after only two years, former friends are saying she's after his money. I hope that Shade Room is watching because I you know, my nephew tipped me off to that site, and I see some of the things y'all talk about. Oh you're welcome on The Stephen A. Smith Show."

