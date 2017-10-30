new label
- MusicJa Rule's New Label Deal "Worth $100 Million," He Alleges While Telling "Haters" To "SMD"Ja had plenty of passionate messages to get off his chest about critics on Twitter today.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesCalboy Releases His First Independent Record "UNCHAINED"Calboy is now "UNCHAINED."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New SingleBaby Tate drops the "Yung" from her name and announces a new single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Praises Big Sean & "Detroit 2"Following the release of Big Sean's "Detroit 2," executive producer Kanye West offered up some kind words of support. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTyga Secures Gargantuan Bag With New Columbia Record DealTyga continues to thrive on his comeback tour. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDid Drake Quietly Launch A New Label Called Frozen Moments LLC?Is this the rollout to Drake's new label?
By Aron A.
- MusicCiara Launches New Label, Russell Wilson Reportedly Gifts Her Masters To MusicCiara's BME label is in full motion. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake Has Another Release Ready To Accompany New Record Deal: ReportReports say that Drake has more music on the way,By Aron A.
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Announces Upcoming Very Rare LabelSki Mask the Slump God alludes to a Very Rare label starting next month.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Boi Signs With L.A. Reid's New Post-Sony CompanyL.A. Reid signs Big Boi to his new company following his exit from Sony.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicTy Dolla $ign On Being Known As A Collaborator: "That Just Happened"Ty Dolla $ign is doing big things. By Matt F