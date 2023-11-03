Calboy Releases His First Independent Record “UNCHAINED”

Just about a week ago or so, Calboy sat down with Flaunt magazine to talk about his forthcoming project, UNCHAINED. The Chicago rapper was tied to a contract with one of the juggernauts in the record label world, RCA Records. But, things got quite shaky throughout last year. To be a little more specific it was in the first quarter of 2022. Naturally, over time, Calboy began to separate himself more and more from the situation and he seems to be in a better place mentally about it all.

While he is still more of a lone wolf-like character in the rap game, Calboy is more than happy to embrace that from the outside looking in. You get that sense because of the themes that are peppered throughout the 12-song project. In the interview, Calboy did mention that the main focus was going to center around his public and private bouts. Namely, those are his artistic freedom, lingering grief, or industry feuds.

Read More: Doja Cat Hilariously Reacts To Mid-Show Technical Difficulties

Listen To UNCHAINED From Calboy

In the lead-up to UNCHAINED, he put out the lead single "Chains off (Freestyle)." On the track, Calboy is flowing effortlessly over a trap instrumental with some angelic sampled background vocals. If you watched the music video for it, he proudly showed the name of his own record label. The Loyalty & Company era is now underway.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album from Calboy, UNCHAINED? Do you think he was right to go independent with this release? Which songs are you enjoying the most so far on this project? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Calboy, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

UNCHAINED Tracklist:

Right Away (Intro) Chains off (Freestyle) Underhand (feat. Feb Larro) Paperwork Bad Management Done It Before Let Me Down Orphan Back In Mode Lucky Go Out Like That Unchained (Outro)

Read More: DJ Vlad Defends DJ Akademiks Amid Misogyny Accusations