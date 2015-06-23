independent artist
- MixtapesCalboy Releases His First Independent Record "UNCHAINED"Calboy is now "UNCHAINED."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAmy Luciani Is On Her Grind: Talks "Love & Hip Hop," JT Dream Collab, & Rick Ross Co-SignExclusive Interview: Amy Luciani may be the newest member of "Love & Hip Hop ATL," but she's been working on her career for almost a decade. The 313 femcee is making her mark as more than just a pretty face. Learn all about the independent star who isn't afraid of a little—or a lot!—of hard work to reach success.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLaRussell Is In A League Of His Own: Talks Throwing Concerts In His Backyard To Nipsey Hussle’s Influence On “Proud 2 Pay” MovementFresh off the release of his stirring 21st studio album, "I Hate When Life’s Going Great," LaRussell caught up with HNHH to discuss everything from his unique approach to independence to what the future holds for his movement in Vallejo.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicAfter Leaving Roc Nation, Meek Mill Announces The Release Of 10 New MixtapesMeek Mill says he's releasing 10 mixtapes independently, beginning in September. By Aron A.
- MusicTinashe Believes She's "Underrated," Says It's "Lazy" To Call Her "Corny"She also discusses being pegged as an R&B act by her previous label even though she was clearly a Pop artist.By Erika Marie
- MusicAlicia Keys Goes Independent, Gets Praise From Swizz Beatz & Jay-ZTwenty years after releasing her debut album, Keys has fulfilled her contract with Sony.By Erika Marie
- NewsRuss Takes A Breather On "Fate""Fate" marks the 13th week in a row Russ has dropped a new single.By Joe Abrams
- NewsRuss Takes His Girl Around The World On "Lake Como"Russ sings his heart out to his girl on this new track. By Joe Abrams
- MusicSuge Knight Shelfed KXNG Crooked's Album Because Of Indie Label ProjectionsKXNG Crooked talked to HNHH about how projections and legal troubles caused Suge Knight to shelf his original Death Row debut. By Bhaven Moorthy
- GramAce Hood Brought To Tears Over Thoughtful Christmas GiftAce Hood's wife Shelah Marie got the rapper some plaques to mark his achievements as an independent artist.By Alexander Cole
- GramRuss Regains Independence & Cracks Illuminati JokeRuss celebrates his status as an independent artist in his new post.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRuss Shares His Earnings To Encourage Upcoming Artists To Maintain OwnershipHow much does Russ make? The rapper reveals his earnings through out the years and sends a message to artists.By Rose Lilah
- MusicTinashe Inks Management Deal With Jay-Z's Roc Nation: ReportTinashe is getting back into the mix.By Aron A.
- NewsJustine Skye Releases First Single As Independent Artist, "Maybe"The sensual song is an Afro beats/RnB hybrid.By hnhh
- MusicSpotify Now Allows Artists To Submit Music For Playlist ConsiderationSpotify announces another tool catered to independent artists. By Chantilly Post
- InterviewsSaba Talks Chance The Rapper, "Care For Me" & More In "On The Come Up"Saba joins us for the latest episode of "On The Come Up."By Aron A.
- MusicAction Bronson Quits Atlantic Records, Announces New MixtapeAction Bronson is free of contempt.By Devin Ch
- MusicGucci Mane Says Indie Rappers Need "Major Paper" To Get A FeatureGucci Mane reveals the secret to getting a feature from him. By Aron A.
- MusicHopsin Talks OGs Judging New Music, Undercover Prodigy Prospects & MoreHopsin spits a lot of knowledge in his latest interview with HNHH. By Chantilly Post
- MusicWatch Chance The Rapper Open His Grammy Awards With His DaughterChance and his daughter share an adorable moment on social media. By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Shares Words Of Encouragement For Fellow Artists On TwitterAccording to Logic, you've got to keep your head up.By Matt F
- BeefTroy Ave & Joey Badass Send Subliminal Shots On TwitterTroy Ave responds to Joey Badass' subliminal tweet about being the #1 independent artist out.By Kevin Goddard