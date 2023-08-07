Amy Luciani Is On Her Grind: Talks “Love & Hip Hop,” JT Dream Collab, & Rick Ross Co-Sign

Detroit has long been a hub for talent, and Amy Luciani is looking to make her mark. The city that birthed the rhythmic Soul of Motown has seen its list of greats spanning all music genres. Those legends—unmatched voices etched in music history—continue to inspire new generations hoping to touch the lives of fans across the globe. Amy, born Amber Rose, is a femcee out of the Motor City looking to carry the torch of 313’s greats, albeit with her own flair.

Also influenced by the resonances of 1990s trailblazers like Missy Elliott and Aaliyah, Amy hopes to be respected as much as admired. In our chat with the newest Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star, she gives nods to hitmakers like Foxy Brown, Brandy, and Monica—all of whom she emulated in her youth. She and her sisters, who are now a part of her team, used to be in a girl group together. The raptress explains that for years they were on tour with some of the early 2000s biggest names, and after enduring the ups and downs of a temperamental industry, Amy Luciani presses forward independently.

“For now, the independent route is definitely the one that I’m loving. And it’s working. Me putting everything in the place how I want it to be, I’m able to actually represent myself to the world the way I want to, without a big machine kind of branding me to be this person that I’m not. So, it works for me.”

Like many artists, Amy moved to Hotlanta to continue her musical pursuits. She’s expanding her reach by connecting with the movers and shakers, as well as increasing visibility through reality television. However, it’s not all about building on a music career; as Amy Luciani explains it, giving back to the community through her Covered Atlanta charity has been equally as important. As she takes her place in the spotlight, one can see that Luciani is much more than what meets the eye and is determined to prove it.

Read through our engaging interview with Amy Luciani as she speaks about navigating as an independent artist, wanting to collaborate with City Girls star JT, getting a co-sign and support from Rick Ross, and how the world often misses out on how hard she’s grinding on her career.

This interview has been slightly edited for clarity.

HotNewHipHop: Thank you so much for sitting with us for Ladies First. This is a series where I like to talk with women in the industry as businesswomen because often, you’re boxed in to how you look or present, or simply pitted against your peers. However, I’m curious about your place in the industry.

Amy Luciani: Yes, absolutely. It’s very important.

And I know that you’re an independent artist. How has it been for you to develop in this current state of Hip Hop?

Yes, so I am an independent artist, and I’ve always told people the independent route, it’s a great route to go as well as a label but, me, I’m really choosy. I’ve been blessed enough to be around a lot of people who have signed to major labels, and I’m cool and have relationships with different A&Rs and label execs. But that doesn’t mean that, you know, the money they’re giving you up front is worth the type of deal that they’re offering.

So, for me, the deal that works for me has not come across. I’ve had several deal options and offers but independently just works better for me because I get to still be my own creative artist. I don’t have to really compromise what I’m showing to the fans and how they want my narration to be as far as the artist. So, the plus side of it is I get to be a little more hands-on and creative. Of course, the downside, a label is nothing more than a huge machine that’s connected to a lot of things that I don’t—I can’t just reach out and get.

But, I’m just on the independent grind, so I’m you know, team building and we all know what being independent means. We don’t have those connections that label gives us so that means we just gotta grind harder. So, my team and I, we just grinding, and if the right deal comes across, when it comes across, we’ll sit down and talk about that. But, for now, the independent route is definitely the one that I’m loving. And it’s working. Me putting everything in the place how I want it to be, I’m able to actually represent myself to the world the way I want to, without a big machine kind of branding me to be this person that I’m not. So, it works for me.

It seems like it’s been working out pretty well. I mean, you performed at South By Southwest and you have Amy’s World EP. What is the next set of goals you have for the remainder of 2023?

Yes, I did just drop the EP Amy’s World. It’s doing really well. We only have one music video off of the EP so far. And we are gearing up to shoot the next follow-up single on August 5th, it’s a girl-motivated anthem-type record. It’s called “W TGA,” which is “Where Them Girls At.” It’s just gone be super cute.

So, we’re gearing up to shoot that next week and just really trying to push the album and EP out there. Getting ready to do a lot of press for the EP and, you know, just working at the new EP out there to a lot of the DJs. I’m doing the old-school work. I am going to the clubs and networking with DJs and being hands-on with the radio personalities. We’re in grind mode, it’s definitely work, but it’s a lot of fun and a way to grow legs organically.

I love that because I’m an old lady *laughs*. I remember back in the day we were out here grinding from one bar show to the next little club show. So, I love people who are committed to doing the footwork and not just waiting for some social media moment for someone to notice them.

Absolutely! I love the grind.

I also love to hearing that you have a girl anthem sort of thing happening, because I saw that you were inspired by the ’90s. Aaliyah, Foxy Brown, and all the greats. I always ask women, if you could line up, let’s say a track with three or four other artists, in the line of a “Not Tonight,” who would you throw on that track? I’ll take living or dead.

I always say Aaliyah. Being that I’m from Detroit, and she’s from Detroit. I remember as a kid, my sisters and I, we had a music group. We were the opening act for Bow Wow, B2K, Da Brat, all of them from 2001 to 2004. So, for three years we toured and I just been a huge fan of Aaliyah for a long time. I definitely say it would have been Aaliyah on the R&B-type level. I’m a huge fan of Missy Elliott, I love Missy’s work. Just from a creative standpoint, I felt like she was so ahead of her time. And I just love that she was—Missy never changed who she was, and her backstory reminds me a lot of mine because she started off in her group with her sisters and branched off. So, very similar story.

I definitely love JT. I will say some of the, you know, newer rap girls gas me up. I’m Team Cardi and Team Nicki. I love both of them. But I would say JT and I would do a really good record. I also love Tink. Definitely want to do something with Tink. Um…I’ll work with any of the girls. But I will say right now I will probably get in the studio with JT.

That’s a good list. JT is fire, and it’s so good to see how she’s evolved and just got better.

Yes!

Yeah, she’s really studying her craft and doing that well. I love to see her just sonically and visually become a better artist in real-time. Meanwhile, staying in that lane, who are some women in the industry that have been supportive? Anyone just shoot you a DM to let you know that they see your grind or like your music?

Yes! Kash Doll. We’re both from Detroit, so she definitely supports. JT has commented and responded on like, a freestyle that I did. On one of the big blogs. I’ve gotten DMs from people just asking to be in the studio. Man, I’m drawing a blank because there’s been so many! T.I. has followed me, commented on my page, “Damn, she’s tough.” You know, it’s been some people if, if I go through my comments, I’ll kind of see the blue checks. And I’ll be like, “Wow, that’s awesome.” You know, they noticed me and are peeping the grind.

So, it’s been quite a few of them. I don’t know, it’s hard to name off the top, but I guess the biggest would be Rick Ross. He’s the biggest person who has DMed me and introduced me to some producers and things like that online. And I ended up getting a studio with these people working with them. So, definitely a big shout out to Rick Ross.

I love the unity that comes with Hip Hop. Sometimes that’s so missed and forgotten because it becomes so much of who’s beefing with who, and I’m like, “Nah, who hit you up and told you we’re doing a good job?”

Exactly.

Speaking of unity, I also wanted to ask about your charity, Covered Atlanta. Can you talk a little bit about that and the motivation behind its launch?

Sure, yeah. My charity, Covered Atlanta. I started it because I noticed that it was a necessity for a lot of the less fortunate people in Downtown. It’s a lot, and most people think they just need food. And I’ve been a part of that group of people who anytime I wanted to support or, you know, donate to the less fortunate, first thing I will say is, let’s do a food drive. Let’s give them food. And one particular day, I was downtown, it was really cold. Someone came and asked and said, of course, we appreciate food, we will take it but what we really need are things like toiletries, blankets, and a pillow. And they said, we sleep outside and people don’t think like, I know, beggars can’t be choosy, but we will love pillows.

And so I said, wow, I never thought about that. So, I put a post out to my followers. I said, hey, on this day, if you want to come Downtown with the freshly washed, gently used blanket, meet me here. And it was so many people who came out with the blankets and how happy they were. I was like, you know what? I’m gonna steer away from the food donations. Now, I’m just gonna collect blankets, toiletries, covers, and pillowcases. Things like that. Once I started that, just every winter, we do that. So then, we started doing sleeping bags, medicine, Tylenol, like we just whatever the main necessities are. Tissue, pads, tampons, it just extended.

Cover Atlanta basically was to cover the less fortunate people who are going through hard times, and just to help them keep them warm. So, that’s how it started. And it’s growing, I’m actually looking forward to doing something again this year for it. A lot of the youth participate in it. Sometimes, it’s a lot of people’s first time giving to the less fortunate. So, it’s the whole experience. I’m just hoping that as we keep publicizing it, more people will come on board and help out.

Thank you for that and your efforts in community building. Even if it seems like a small space, how that trickles out and has a ripple effect is so impactful.

Yes. Yeah, definitely.

Shifting gears a bit, of course, I want to ask about your experience on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and how that visibility has altered how audiences see you. How has the first taste of reality television been? How has the public responded?

Being the newest cast member, and main cast member on Love & Hip Hop, it’s definitely been an experience. It’s been a great one. I’ve always been a fan of reality TV and shows, and I knew coming on board, it would be a big billboard to promote the music and to stimulate a different type of fan base nationally. So, coming on here with the major plan, you know, for the publicity in the network, to get the brands out there get my face out there. So far, it’s honestly, now that I’m in it, it’s like any other job where you work your hours, you gotta clock in, you got a boss, you meet with your team. You know, you get along with some of your cast or the people who work with you, you don’t get along with some of them. So, honestly, it’s the same thing.

But the bigger picture is, you know, my following is going up social media-wise, my streaming is going up. And people are now starting to nationally say, oh, okay, so, you know, let me check her music, and I will see if we like her. Even just having an opportunity for so many more people around the world to see me. I feel like it was honestly one of the best business decisions that I’ve made in a while. Definitely loving the experience.

Did you have any concerns beforehand?

Um, I won’t say I had any concerns. I know, being like I said, I watch reality TV, I knew what I was signing up for. I just knew *laughs* what could happen. The good and the bad. So, I just take it all. Like I said, this is a self-investment in my career. Taking the good and the bad. So far, so good. We just got back from a big cast trip. It was just an experience, I’m definitely glad to be a part of the cast.

That kind of transitions into my last question. I asked it to everyone. It’s harmless. And really, I ask because I’m nosy *laughs*. But as a person on reality television and an artist, having that visibility, people often think they know who you are based on what they can see, right?

Mmhmm. Yep.

Because we know that celebrity itself is an illusion. You are showcasing a part of yourself but it’s also a persona that may not be who you actually are. Your fans think they know you, your team thinks they know you, family thinks they know who you are.

Yep!

What is something about when that veil is removed, those expectations are removed, what’s something about the heart of you as a person that doesn’t always translate because of the illusion?

Yeah. Well, we sign up to be artists and put ourselves out there. I think that, I don’t know, I think I’m a lot more logical in my thought process. So, I see the good and bad, but I think the fans perception of me, because on social media, I can only show so much. Typically, if you look at my page, you know, I have my fancy Rihanna deals and all of that, so, obviously, it looks like, “Oh, pretty little b*tch, and she just posing in her little clothes, she ain’t really got nothing going on.”

And people, you know, they don’t know, the internet, we can’t show so much of our day-to-day. People don’t know, I just came home from work. Today! Like, literally, I Ubered here, I’m getting makeup done. I’ve been at my office for four hours, I got two employees. I’m looking for another one. I am not just a girl on the internet posting pretty pictures. That’s a twice-a-week thing. People don’t really see the work that I’ve done. They don’t know. You know, it’s just a lot of work that I do. And, I mean, it’s a grind.

I think that’s the best part about coming onto this show, is because now I’m getting to show people with a few more minutes of time, like oh, now you can see it on TV. Okay, here’s my mom; she manages my product. Here’s my sisters; they manage this product. I’m a person like everybody else. I think that’s going to be the best part of what people will see outside of what I get to show them on a woman and post on Instagram. So, I think that people are going to learn this year about me that I’m not a millennial who just woke up and got on Instagram and got some success. It’s been seven years of me really working hard and really getting a lot of doors slammed in my face and keeping going and picking back up, picking myself back up. So, it’s a lot.

I think that, at my own fault to a certain extent, that I don’t get enough credit. But then, when I think back on what I put out on social media, I can honestly be logical and say, “Well, hey, you didn’t really show the grind. You kind of just popped up in the nice fancy cars and all of that stuff.” So, now I’m taking it back and kind of being like, let me show y’all what it’s been, what it took, where I come from, who I am, like outside of this music stuff. Honestly, I’m excited. I’m definitely excited.

