Joyner Lucas Says Atlantic Records Was "A F***ed Up Scam" After Being Promised To Work With Artists Like Cardi B

Before Joyner Lucas became a star rapper, he was doing big things independently. However, like most artists who are trying to grow even larger, signing with a major label is the way to go. Unfortunately, for the Massachusetts artist, the opposite was true. Joyner Lucas signed to one of the biggest names in the industry in 2016, Atlantic Records, releasing one project under them. That was 508-507-2209, which spawned one of his first massive hits, "Ultrasound." Outside of that though, his experience was not all that great and was not what he was promised. Joyner detailed what went on behind the scenes for him in a recent interview on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. According to HipHopDX, the major takeaway was that it was a scam in his eyes.

Joyner Lucas went onto roughly describe how Atlantic Records tried to sell him anything he wanted. As you will come to learn, he was looking forward to working with the label's biggest names like Cardi B and Ed Sheeran. However, it was a, "f***ed up scam." "They find an artist. They do a little research. They’ll have the artist come in. Everybody at the table will make it seem like they’ve been rocking with this artist for so long," Lucas said.

Joyner Lucas Feels Atlantic Records Is "A Big Sham"

He then went onto to say how they wrapped up his walk-through. "Then they walk you through the f***ing building, they got all these n****s on f***ing big a** pictures. It’s like a museum. You see all the hottest, popping artists. “And then when you’re walking down that hall, at the end they got a picture of you. And they say, ‘Look, this could be you right here. All we missing is you!" Lucas concluded by revealing that they never fulfilled those promises, "It’s a big sham, n****… As soon as you leave, everyone’s like, ‘[laughing] we got them n****s!'"

What are your thoughts on Joyner Lucas speaking this negatively about Atlantic Records and other major labels in general? Do you think his stories are true or fabricated and why? What major artists would have you liked to see him work with from Atlantic? Do you think he made the right move by going independent? Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Joyner Lucas. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

