Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll Pen A Poignant Message About Addiction On "Best For Me"

Joyner Lucas fans will not have to wait too much longer before his next album. Of course, we are referring to the heavily tweaked and pushed back release that is Not Now, I'm Busy. This LP was originally looking at a 2023 drop date. However, not-so-positive feedback on the singles encouraged the Massachusetts MC to go back to the drawing board. One of the new efforts from Joyner Lucas includes "Best For Me" featuring Jelly Roll.

You may be thinking, why is a country star on a conscious hip-hop track? Well, if you are not aware, Jelly Roll actually has a history of working with rappers. The veteran Nashville artist has worked with fellow Tennessee greats like Three 6 Mafia, as well as UGK. He has since transitioned to writing more country material, but still implements hip-hop where necessary.

Listen To "Best For Me" By Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll

Those reasons are why it makes sense to see Jelly and Joyner team up for this extremely personal single. "Best For Me" had to have been a tough record to write about as he talks about a friend who is suffering from drug addiction. Like he did on his politically focused "I'm Not Racist," Lucas raps from his perspective on how he feels about it and from his unnamed friend. Jelly Roll adds some extra soul with a terrific chorus and vocal performance. "How can you love someone and learn to let them go? /

How can we fall apart on things we'll never know?"

