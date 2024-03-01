Joyner Lucas & Conway The Machine Flex Their Lyrical Muscles On "Sticks & Stones"

Massachusetts rapper Joyner Lucas is a confusing rapper at times. He can truly blow you away with his technical ability. However, there are other instances where he comes across as bland and forgettable. Every artist has moments like that, but it seems that fans hold him to a higher standard. Other reasons for his inconsistencies are because of his projects and their rollouts. ADHD had way too many singles released ahead of it, leading to a fairly boring album listen. The same can be said about Not Now, I'm Busy.

In a lengthy November Instagram post, Joyner revealed that the album was in the works for about two years and was finished five months prior. However, due to the reactions that fans were giving to the singles, Joyner felt it was not a project that fans would enjoy. So, he decided to scrap that record that was expected to drop last year and has been reshaping the tracklist ever since. According to Genius, the songs that are rumored to make the final cut have been trimmed down to six, instead of seven.

Listen To "Sticks & Stones" By Joyner Lucas & Conway The Machine

"Blackout" with Future, and "Devil's Work 2," are currently not on the LP. One of the tracks that will take its place is "Sticks & Stones" with Conway the Machine. The song sees the production fit what the Buffalo MC is used to rapping over and Joyner does a solid job fitting in. On top of those changes we just mentioned, Not Now, I'm Busy is getting a brand-new cover art and official release date. The original artwork saw Joyner falling out of the sky with an exploding orange car. This new one has an orange color scheme, but the big change shows Lucas's face in a bloody close-up. Fans should expect the tape to drop on March 22.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Sticks & Stones," by Joyner Lucas and Conway the Machine?

Quotable Lyrics:

I accomplished a bunch of s*** that's way out of your reach

And I'm still not at my peak, screamin' on the label, "All of them budgets gotta increase"

My project complete, yeah (This s*** finished)

Look, if it ain't the Spade, this a bottle of Clicq'

[?] inside of my Greek, you know the model, make a million dollars, repeat (Ooh)

Got that dollar routine (Talk to 'em)

