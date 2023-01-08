Joyner Lucas
- SongsJoyner Lucas Drops His Seventh Track From "Not Now, I'm Busy" With "24 Hours To Live"This is the seventh (!) single from Joyner's next tape. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJoyner Lucas Pays Homage To Mac Miller On "Seventeen"Joyner tributes a classic from Mac Miller. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRappers Like J. Cole: Kendrick Lamar, Joyner Lucas, Logic, Rapsody & MoreExplore the world of hip-hop through rappers like J. Cole, who blend deep lyricism with captivating storytelling.By Jake Skudder
- SongsJoyner Lucas And Future Team Up For New Single, "Blackout"Lucas follows up his emotional "Devil's Work 2" with a trap banger.By Noah Grant
- SongsJoyner Lucas Unleashes On "Devil's Work 2" Single, Reflects On Takeoff, George Floyd, And MoreThe 34-year-old brought an impressive follow-up to his 2020 track this New Music Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJuelz Santana Teases Song With Joyner Lucas Off Forthcoming Gangsta Grillz MixtapeThe DJ Drama-hosted project, "We In Motion," is set to release sometime this year.By Isaac Fontes