Despite DMX only being with us in spirit now, that doesn't mean that his presence still isn't strong within the modern hip-hop landscape. His estate has handled his catalog with great care in the four years since he's passed on. So far, they have given fans of the gritty rapper plenty of well-crafted music.
They include Exodus and Let Us Pray: Chapter X. But this summer, DMX's team will be adding a third tape in the form of DMX Features. Per Billboard, it's going to be a compilation with "some of the biggest names in hip-hop."
That quote comes from rapper Vado who also added, "The full project is slated for release later this summer and will celebrate the life, legacy and influence of one of rap’s most enduring voices."
Full details on the tracklist are not available yet, but Rolling Stone can confirm that Wiz Khalifa and Kevin Gates are making the cut. Moreover, joining them is Joyner Lucas, who's featured on the lead single, "Bring Out The Worst."
In typical DMX fashion, the lyrics, production, and energy are all working in perfect harmony with one another. Overall, it presents the trademark grittiness the New York native always gave fans throughout his decorated career.
The verse from X may also sound familiar to die-hards. It's pulled from "Were My Dogs At" from his 2012 mixtape, The Weigh In. However, it's updated with snappier production and an equally aggressive feature from Joyner. Check it out below.
DMX & Joyner Lucas "Bring Out The Worst"
Quotable Lyrics:
I’ve been doing this for too long, plus dog is too strong
Let you catch, fight me off the map with a new song
You can bring out the best, or bring out the worst
You gonna bring out the worst, we gonna bring out the hearse