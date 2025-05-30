DMX's Estate Begins Rollout For Third Posthumous Project With Joyner Lucas-Assisted "Bring Out The Worst"

BY Zachary Horvath 270 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
dmxdmx
Since DMX's tragic passing in April 2021, his estate has carried on his legacy with "Exodus" and "Let Us Pray: Chapter X."

Despite DMX only being with us in spirit now, that doesn't mean that his presence still isn't strong within the modern hip-hop landscape. His estate has handled his catalog with great care in the four years since he's passed on. So far, they have given fans of the gritty rapper plenty of well-crafted music.

They include Exodus and Let Us Pray: Chapter X. But this summer, DMX's team will be adding a third tape in the form of DMX Features. Per Billboard, it's going to be a compilation with "some of the biggest names in hip-hop."

That quote comes from rapper Vado who also added, "The full project is slated for release later this summer and will celebrate the life, legacy and influence of one of rap’s most enduring voices."

Full details on the tracklist are not available yet, but Rolling Stone can confirm that Wiz Khalifa and Kevin Gates are making the cut. Moreover, joining them is Joyner Lucas, who's featured on the lead single, "Bring Out The Worst."

In typical DMX fashion, the lyrics, production, and energy are all working in perfect harmony with one another. Overall, it presents the trademark grittiness the New York native always gave fans throughout his decorated career.

The verse from X may also sound familiar to die-hards. It's pulled from "Were My Dogs At" from his 2012 mixtape, The Weigh In. However, it's updated with snappier production and an equally aggressive feature from Joyner. Check it out below.

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted

DMX & Joyner Lucas "Bring Out The Worst"

Quotable Lyrics:

I’ve been doing this for too long, plus dog is too strong
Let you catch, fight me off the map with a new song
You can bring out the best, or bring out the worst
You gonna bring out the worst, we gonna bring out the hearse

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Attorney Responds To Tory Lanez's Alleged New Evidence

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 60.8K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.7K
Image via HNHH Reviews DMX "Exodus" Album Review 21.3K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1.9K