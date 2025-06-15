Kurupt’s Ex-Wife, Gail Gotti, Confirms DMX’s “Party Up” Was A Diss Track

Recently, Kurupt's ex-wife Gail Gotti explained the beef that led to the release of DMX's hit, "Party Up."

During a recent appearance on DJ HED’s Effective Immediately, Xzibit discussed one of DMX's biggest hits, "Party Up." He claimed the song is actually a diss track aimed at Tha Dogg Pound‘s Kurupt, as they had both been romantically linked to Foxy Brown.

“What was crazy was when I found out that ‘Party Up’ was the answer to ‘Calling Out Names,'” he said at the time. “That’s what Drake should’ve did. He should’ve made a ‘Party Up.’ Nah, but he tried to get down and knuckle up with it. I keep telling n****s, don’t get into fights with n****s who like to fight.”

“‘Party Up’ was a response to Kurupt," he continued. “You wack, you twisted, your girl’s a ho/ You broke, the kid ain’t yours and everybody know… They were fighting over Foxy Brown. We need to do a hip-hop 101.”

Recently, Kurupt's ex-wife Gail Gotti took to social media to comment on the matter, confirming that what Xzibit said was true.

DMX & Kurupt Beef

"We all know he was talking about Kurupt," she explained, as captured by The Art Of Dialogue. "At the time, he was engaged and he was mad because allegedly Foxy Brown was running around New York sleeping with everybody, cheating on him. So he dropped 'Callin Out Names,' on that song, he mentioned DMX. In response, DMX dropped ['Party Up']."

Following DMX's passing, Kurupt discussed “Callin Out Names" during an interview with Bootleg Kev.

“I was in my feelings, and I was really upset at the whole experience with this young lady. Just upset period at the way I was treated. I just let off some steam," he shared at the time.

“People will pump you up if you allow them to," he added. "I could say a lot of people told me things I took to heart — this person said this, this person said that. DMX was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, to where my anger was. I just let it all go."

Kurupt later confirmed that he and DMX were able to squash their beef before his 2021 death.

