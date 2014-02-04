Xzibit requires little introduction. Since his beginnings with the Likwit Crew in the early nineties (alongside King Tee, Defari and Tha Alkaholiks), the Detroit-born, LA-bred rapper / actor / television personality has released seven studio albums and collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg, DJ Quick, Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, Kurupt, Jelly Roll, King T, Knoc-turn'al and many more throughout his twenty-year career. Most recently, he starred in the film SEAL Team Six, launched his own brand of tequila and joined forces with B-Real (of Cypress Hill) and Demrick to form the group Serial Killaz, who released a self-titled project on Halloween 2013. Stay tuned for the further adventures of X To The Z Xzibit. (Oh yeah, he also hosted the internationally acclaimed whip improvement show Pimp My Ride from 2004-2007.)