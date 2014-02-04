Back to Artists

Xzibit

Real Name
Alvin Nathaniel Joiner
Alias Name
X / X To The Z
Date of Birth
Sep. 18, 1974 - Age 49
Hometown
Los Angeles, California
Label
major
Xzibit requires little introduction. Since his beginnings with the Likwit Crew in the early nineties (alongside King Tee, Defari and Tha Alkaholiks), the Detroit-born, LA-bred rapper / actor / television personality has released seven studio albums and collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg, DJ Quick, Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, Kurupt, Jelly Roll, King T, Knoc-turn'al and many more throughout his twenty-year career. Most recently, he starred in the film SEAL Team Six, launched his own brand of tequila and joined forces with B-Real (of Cypress Hill) and Demrick to form the group Serial Killaz, who released a self-titled project on Halloween 2013. Stay tuned for the further adventures of X To The Z Xzibit. (Oh yeah, he also hosted the internationally acclaimed whip improvement show Pimp My Ride from 2004-2007.)
