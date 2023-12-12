Xzibit Brought Some Funk And Great Rhyme Schemes To "Alkaholik" Featuring Erick Sermon, J-Ro, & Tash

Xzibit has noticeably slowed down since 2020. That was the last year that the iconic West Coast rapper put out a full-length album. It was a collaborative record with B-Real and Demrick, called Serial Killers Presents: Summer of Sam. But, we all need to remember that the Dr. Dre collaborator possessed some incredible talent. That is why we want to go back in the time machine and look at his most successful record.

23 years ago today, Restless dropped. It was a 16-song, 59-minute-long album that featured the likes of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and many others. One of the tracks that so many remember from this tape is "Alkaholik." That had placements from J-Ro, Erick Sermon, and Tash.

Relisten To "Alkaholik" By Xzibit, Erick Sermon, J-Ro, And Tash

The song effortlessly mixed funkiness with tremendous rhyming from Xzibit and the gang. "Alkaholik" interpolates the production from Kelis' "Caught Out There." What makes the sample so great is that on this track it takes on a vintage video game-like feeling. Everyone brought the right energy for this party-ready classic.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's that millenium ridiculous flow, I never let go

N****s gettin' knocked out is part of my show

Let them know who they f****n' with yo, a rhyme wrangler

Tri-angular push-up the hillside strangler

Dangle a, n**** by the ankle off the balcony

Now let his punk a** go, look out below (below)

