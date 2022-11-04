Xzibit
- MusicXzibit Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperThe multifaceted journey of Xzibit: Exploring his rise from Detroit’s rap scene to a Hollywood icon, culminating in a huge net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicDr. Dre Pays Tribute To Radio Station That Gave Him His Start On Their AnniversaryDre hosted a radio show on the station decades ago. By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsXzibit Brought Some Funk And Great Rhyme Schemes To "Alkaholik" Featuring Erick Sermon, J-Ro, & Tash"Restless" turns 23 years old today. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWhat Is Xzibit's Best-Selling Album?Explore Xzibit's critically acclaimed album that shaped 2000s hip-hop, marking a high point in his influential careerBy Axl Banks
- MusicXzibit Shrugs Off Dr. Dre's "Abusive" PerfectionismThe rapper didn't mind recording the same line for hours if it meant getting the right take.By Noah Grant
- MusicXzibit's Ex-Wife Demands $230K For BillsXzibit just can't seem to catch a break.By James Jones
- LifeXzibit Reacts After Finding AirTag Tracker On His Car: "People Are Getting Bold"Xzibit is doing what he can to find out who's been keeping tabs on him.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureXzibit May Have To Cough Up Support To His Ex For The Rest Of His Life: ReportThe rapper's ex-wife claims he promised to take care of her financially and she wants him to pay up.By Da Vida Gayden