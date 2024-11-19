Xzibit Reveals Legendary West Coast MC Saafir Has Passed Away

Saafir was best known for his time with the Golden State Project and Hobo Junction.

For those who may not be familiar, Saafir was a prominent figure in the underground scene. He dropped his debut record, Boxcar Sessions, in 1994. However, he may be best recognized for his affiliation with a couple of rap groups. One of them was the Hobo Junction and the other being Golden State Project. The latter was a collective of Saafir, his "brother" Xzibit, and Rass Kass.

"Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time. That’s all I have right now. My soul is crushed. We love you Bro." Saafir was 54, and his cause death is not known at this time.

The hip-hop world has lost another incredible figure earlier today. According to a report from AllHipHop, Michigan rapper Xzibit tragically announced the passing off iconic West Coast MC Saafir. He did so through an emotional and well-written post on Instagram just hours ago. "I can’t believe I’m writing this right now, but don’t know what else to do at the moment. Approximately at 8:45am this morning, my brother Reggie known to the world as Saafir passed away. We have so much history I can’t even explain what I’m feeling right now. We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now," Xzibit began.

