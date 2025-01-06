Xzibit Was Involved In A Tour Bus Shooting With Big Pun, Here's How It Went Down

X-to-the-Z recalls a day with Big Pun he will never forget.

Xzibit has the wildest Big Pun story. The legendary rap star shares an unforgettable story involving the Bronx icon from the early days. In a new interview, Bootleg Kev asks Xzibit to tell a Pun story. X tells the wildest night on tour with Pun and Terror Squad. X began by recounting a promotional tour where their two buses were traveling across the East Coast en route to Detroit or Flint. When Pun’s bus broke down, he and his family joined X’s. “I knew the day was going to get wild,” Xzibit said. “But I had no idea how far things would spiral.”

The drama began when Pun’s crew, eager to leave the bus and head to their hotel, called for a car. “This old-school guy with a Jheri curl pulls up in a limousine,” Xzibit recalled. “He steps out with an attitude, clearly unhappy with the situation. He starts shouting, ‘All you can’t get in my car!’” Things quickly escalated as Pun’s crew, the Terror Squad, swarmed the car. “It was like watching a silent movie,” Xzibit said, laughing. “The guy’s running around the car while the entire crew chases him. It was chaos, but hilarious.”

Xzibit Shares Wild Day Out With Big Pun

Later that night, the tension boiled over during their concert. On stage with Pun was Boobie the Boxer, a member of the Terror Squad, who appeared to be addressing someone in the front row. “Then someone throws something, and suddenly a fight breaks out,” Xzibit said. “The fight moves onto the stage, and in the middle of it all, someone pulls a gun out of a briefcase and fires into the air. Bow!”

Panic erupted as the audience scattered. Amid the chaos, the crew managed to escape to their bus, only to find the police waiting. “The guy with the gun tosses it into a dumpster, but there’s no trash inside, so it just clanks,” Xzibit recounted. “The cops shine their flashlights, and there it is. Next thing you know, we’re all in cuffs.” Everyone made it back to their hotel, only to discover concertgoers searching for the Terror Squad. “We had to pull off a covert operation to get everyone back on the bus,” X-to-the-Z said. “They even shot at the buses. It was insane—never a dull moment.”