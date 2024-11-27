Xzibit Stomps On Dem Jointz's Beat Like Godzilla On "Everywhere I Go"

X and Jointz drop the sledgehammer on the competition.

Prior to dropping "Everywhere I Go," Xzibit got the rollout started with the grand and episodic "Play This At My Funeral," which released on October 11. Then, two weeks later, the Detroit rapper would drop off the sequel to "Been a Long Time" with a new guest in Jenn Em. Both of the first two releases were incredibly strong, so how does this newest one fare? To put it simply, it's another hit. Dem Jointz (Kanye West, Dr. Dre , Eminem ) is on the boards, and he brings a rambunctious energy to the track. One element of the beat may sound familiar to fans of the Godzilla franchise, and it may have inspired some of X's bars on the track, which you can find below. He sounds like the radioactive monster on the record as his presence is once again undeniable.

Xzibit isn't just coming back, he's looking to take names and blow the competition out of the water. That's the energy he's exhibiting on his latest single, "Everywhere I Go." It's the third teaser to his upcoming album Kingmaker, which will be out sometime in early 2025. Excitingly, it's going to be his debut record under Greenback Records, UFC world champion Conor McGregor 's brand-new imprint. X and Bone Thugs -N-Harmony are his only two artists so far, but it's quite a great way to get the label off the ground.

