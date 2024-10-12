Xzibit Drops His First Single Under Conor McGregor's Greenback Records With "Play This At My Funeral"

Welcome back Xzibit... wow.

After 13 years, Michigan rapper Xzibit seems to be moving with a new purpose as he returns with "Play This At My Funeral." This is the lead single for his upcoming album King Maker, which is going to be out sometime early next year. Outside of him making a grand solo return, the grimy Detroit native is doing so with a new backing. Early last week, it was announced that X signed to UFC legend Conor McGregor's new label, Greenback Records. he kickstarted the musical endeavor in July and he's already got Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on his roster.

Xzibit raps with intention on "Play This At My Funeral," a track that recaps how far he's come since coming onto the scene in the mid to late 90's. "Guilty of shotgunning n****s 'cause they was running up
F***, I been fighting so long I sleep in combat boots / I don't never take them off." In addition to the emotional performance, the beat perfectly backs the wide scope themes and messages that X is laying down. 21 the Producer is credited, and he deserves a ton of recognition for the epic boom bap backdrop. It's anthemic, cinematic, awe-inspiring, and hard-hitting, and ideal for those days where you need some extra motivation.

"Play This At My Funeral" - Xzibit

Quotable Lyrics:

On the verge of losing everything, what the f*** you mean
I've been working my whole life to get to this fight
To sit in this position, this is rightfully mine, right
Y'all motherf***ers know what time it is
Time to grow the f*** up, get a job, and feed your kids
Kingmaker from the West, if you wanna make it here

