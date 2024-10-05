Xzibit Signs With Conor McGregor's Upstart Label Greenback Records And Announces New Music

McGregor already has Bone Thugs-N-Harmony inked to a deal as well.

Xzibit and Conor McGregor are joining forces. Who had that on their Bingo card? We can assure we didn't, but here we are folks! According to a recent press release (and HipHopDX), the Detroit, Michigan MC, perhaps best known for his work with the likes of Dr. Dre, Eminem, among others, is inking a deal with the UFC legend and his upstart label, Greenback Records. The Dublin, Ireland native launched this business venture just a few months ago, mid-July to be exact. However, in just that short time frame, he's already got one of the biggest groups in hip-hop signed to him in Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Greenback and its founder welcomed Xzibit with open arms on their social media accounts not too long ago. "In the kingdom of hip-hop, only the real ones reign supreme. A legend joins the Greenback dynasty ready to make history," the entertainment company writes on IG. "We proudly welcome @xzibit to Greenback Records – the new chapter starts here. #KINGMAKER 👑." You are probably wondering what "#KINGMAKER" means. Well, they are here to explain that too.

Greenback Records & Conor McGregor Welcome Xzibit To His New Home

"Oct 11: Play This At My Funeral Oct 25: Been A Long Time pt2. Welcome to Kingmaker 👑." The former are lead single titles for X's upcoming album (first in over a decade), Kingmaker. Sadly, we do not have a concrete release date for the follow-up to 2011's Napalm. But we are going to get it by sometime early next year. Congratulations to both Xzibit and McGregor for this partnership, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds.

