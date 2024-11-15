Xzibit Loses His Divorce Lawyer Due To Alleged Nonpayment

NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
Apr 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Xzibit aka Alvin Nathaniel Joiner performs during game six of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A bump in the road for the Detroit native.

Xzibit just got a pretty significant update in his divorce case, as his attorney Maya Shulman requested removal from the proceedings due to an "irremediable breakdown," per The Jasmine Brand and In Touch Weekly. "The attorney-client relationship prevents disclosure of the details of the breakdown," she reportedly stated. "However, it can be disclosed due to a number of reasons [...] Schulman can [no] longer continue to represent [Xzibit] and there is a balance due." Still, he retained Roslyn Soudry to serve as his legal representative instead in this ongoing case from 2021, when his wife Krista filed for divorce and they argued over how they would split their possessions since the Detroit rapper claimed that his income took a big hit.

With that allegation in mind, then some of Xzibit's recent moves become much more clear. For example, he signed with Conor McGregor's upstart record company, Greenback Records, and dropped off a couple of songs as his debuts on the label. We don't know if more releases will follow soon, but either way, it's certainly one way to keep busy and generate at least a little bit of cash.

Xzibit's Divorce Lawyer Taps Out

As far as what Xzibit has already released in 2024, this includes a part two single for "Been A Long Time" and "Play This At My Funeral." Actually, we do know at least a little bit about new music release plans, as the album King Maker will reportedly come out under Greenback Records, which will be his first since 2012's Napalm. Considering this long wait and how hip-hop has evolved since the 50-year-old's prime, a lot of people are very curious as to what this will sound like.

Maybe its potential success and more Greenback Music ventures will net Xzibit more money for his divorce case, as his former lawyer's statement hinted that a lack of payment could be a source of contention for them. Either way, we know that he always commits to working as hard as possible to get things right, whether that's obsessive studio tinkering or in the legal space. We'll see whether this debacle clears up eventually amid this new era.

