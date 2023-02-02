payment
- StreetwearCam'ron Must Pay $50K In Copyright Case Over Using Picture Of Himself On MerchA judge ruled that Killa Cam did not have permission to use an iconic portrait of him taken by another photographer on his merch.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Clowns Diddy Yet Again For Past Remarks On Paying For "Receipts"Sean Combs had said that, if he owes you something and you bring him receipts, he'll pay you in 24 hours, which definitely aged poorly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Wasn't The One To Pay For Cassie Settlement, Legal Expert TheorizesSince the former Bad Boy artist also sued Sean Combs' corporations, attorney Symone Redwine thinks they took over paying this dough.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He's Only Paid $500K Of $7M JudgementAccording to Priscilla Rainey, the rapper used shell companies and finance juggles to avoid his due payments to her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMustard Demands $10K From His Ex-Wife For Trying To See His Finances Amid DivorcePreviously, the last update we got on this case was the producer's former partner accusing him of emotional abuse.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTaz Taylor Threatens Artists With Legal Action For Not Paying His Producers"It's just disrespectful to have people waiting for almost a year while y'all collect money off songs," the Internet Money boss expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTasha K Maintains That She "Does Not Have The Ability" To Pay Cardi B In CourtThe rapper won a defamation suit against the blogger for $4 million, and Tasha previously filed for bankruptcy amid this ruling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKevin McCall Must Pay Ex-Girlfriend $1.5 Million For Alleged Assault On FreewaySince the artist stopped responding to the suit, the court awarded his partner with a default judgement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B To Win Back $350K In Lawsuit Over Back TattooKevin Brophy's lawyers agreed to pay for the superstar's legal fees in the failed lawsuit... months after a jury rejected his case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsFlo Rida Receives Court Order To Pay Massive Child Support For His SonThe artist's monthly and annual payments add up to a whole lot following claims of neglectful behavior.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTasha K Files For Bankruptcy As Cardi B Awaits Over $3M In Defamation Payment DebtThere's nothing in this world that Cardi B likes more than seizing Tasha K's YouTube checks.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTom Cruise Got A Massive Payday for "Top Gun: Maverick"Tom Cruise got the big bucks for reprising Maverick.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake Pushes Spotify To Pay Artists “Bonuses": "Send Me A Lebron Sized Cheque"Drake wants a “LeBron-size” check from Spotify after becoming the first artist to pass 75 billion streams on the platform.By Aron A.