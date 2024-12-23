Matt Gaetz Exposed By House Ethics Committee For Paying For Underage Sex

BYGabriel Bras Nevares56 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., withdrew his bid to become attorney general on Nov. 21 over continuing allegations of sexual impropriety. President-elect Donald Trump appointed him on Nov. 13, 2024. © Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
And to think this was going to be the next U.S. Attorney General...

Ever since 2020, former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has faced accusations of sex trafficking and soliciting sex with minors. While the Department of Justice previously said that they would not investigate him, the House Ethics Committee took matters into their own hands and, in their recently released report on the matter, provided their findings. The committee found that the controversial politician paid about $90,000 in total for various instances of underage sex with a 17-year-old high school student and for many different drugs. Gaetz reportedly paid a dozen women for sexual services between 2017 and 2020 according to CBS News.

According to the report, one of the underage women that Matt Gaetz paid was a high school junior at the time that he sexually engaged with in front of other individuals. The committee claims to have evidence of "tens of thousands of dollars in payments to women [...] likely in connection with sexual activity or drug use." "Victim A," the then-17-year-old's name of reference in the report, testified that Kevin McCarthy's ouster gave her $400 in cash at a party seven years ago, something that she "understood to be payment for sex."

Read More: Top 10 Hottest R&B Albums Of 2024

Matt Gaetz At The 2024 RNC

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum. The third day of the RNC focused on foreign policy and threats. © Mike De Sisti/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, Matt Gaetz and "Victim A" reportedly engaged in sexual acts at that 2017 part twice, the woman did not tell him that she was under 18, and he did not ask her for her age. One important clarification that the report makes is that all the female interviewees who claimed to have sex with Gaetz stated that it was consensual activity. The Trump supporter did not provide testimony before the House Ethics Committee as his subpoena had sought, but he did issue written responses.

Matt Gaetz denied the committee's claims and dismissed any notion of criminal activity. He excused the payments as gifts to girlfriends and brought up the DOJ eschewing an investigation. However, the committee firmly believes that they have evidence showing his violation of House rules by illegally soliciting "prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress." U.S President-elect Donald Trump had nominated him to be Attorney General, but it's clearly a good thing that he pulled out of his bid.

Read More: Biggest Hip-Hop Moments Of 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...