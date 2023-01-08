Mike Rogers needed to be restrained during the 14th round of voting for House speaker. The Alabama Rep. seemed to take issue with Rep. Matt Gaetz voting present.

Rogers stormed over to Gaetz and the two began yelling at one another. At one point, Rep. Richard Hudson pulled Rogers back and put his hand over his mouth.

Washington , D.C. – January 6: Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during in the 14th round of voting for speaker in a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke about the incident with reporters on Saturday. She says that she expects there to be repercussions.

“Mike Rogers lost his temper and was basically going to, you know, put his hands on Matt,” Greene said. “And it was actually Richard Hudson — grabbed Mike Rogers from behind and pulled him away.”

She added: “So yeah, that was completely out of line. And then I’m sure it’ll be dealt with.”

Rep. Tim Burchett remarked that he wouldn’t shy away from an altercation if he found his way into one.

“I’m honestly – I’m not going to be threatened by anybody, and if somebody puts their hands on me, I will drop them like a bag of dirt,” Burchett said. “I really will, man. That is not – I am not one to back down from a fight.”

Eventually, Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker after 15 rounds of voting. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries took over as leader of the Democratic party in the House, becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress.

Check out a clip of Rogers and Gaetz’s confrontation below.

Rep. Hudson grabbed Rep. Mike Rogers by the face after he confronted Matt Gaetz. This happened right after Kevin McCarty Kevin McCarthy also confronted Matt Gaetz. First physical altercation on the floor of the House sknce 1985.



Complete meltdown. pic.twitter.com/gS5WkWeknK — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) January 7, 2023

[Via]