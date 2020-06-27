house of representatives
- PoliticsMike Rogers Lunges At Matt Gaetz During House Speaker VoteMike Rogers had to be restrained from lunging at Matt Gaetz during the vote for the Speaker of the House.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsHouse Of Representatives Vote To Ban Assault-Style Weapons, Bill Headed To SenateThe final vote was 217-213, but it is not expected to get pass the Senate.By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsArizona Rep. Debbie Lesko Says She Would Shoot Her Grandkids To Protect ThemThe congresswoman was arguing against a gun safety bill and after going viral, she blamed it all on "gun control zealots."
By Erika Marie
- PoliticsSenate Erupts In Laughter During Trump's Impeachment Lawyer's SpeechThe lawyer grew irritated when senators burst into laughter during a portion of his defense speech. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsThe House Will Deliver Trump's Impeachment Articles To Senate On MondaySpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi confirmed the impeachment articles will be forwarded to Trump on Monday. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsU.S. House Of Representatives Approves $2,000 Stimulus, Senate Must AgreeTrump signed off on a $600 relief bill, but now the Senate will determine if American's receive the increased amount.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsHouse Of Representatives Pass Bill To Decriminalize MarijuanaThe Senate will now get to vote on a bill that would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsEx-Bad Boy Star Shyne Elected Into Belize House Of Representative"From hip-hop to the House Of Representatives." Diddy extends his congratulations to former Bad Boy artist Shyne on his major political win.By Aron A.
- PoliticsNorth Dakota Elects Dead Man To House Of RepresentativesRepublican David Andahl won a seat in the House of Representatives, despite his death from COVID-19 in October.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDonald Trump Signs Executive Order To Aid Unemployment & Defer Payroll Taxes: ReportTrump oversteps Congress to deliver aid.By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsHouse Passes Police Reform Bill Named After George FloydThe U.S. House of Representatives has passed a sweeping police reform bill named after George Floyd, aimed at tackling police brutality and systemic racism.By Lynn S.