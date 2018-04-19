underage sex
- RelationshipsAdam22's "White Boy Pervert Shit" Questioned By Joe Budden: ListenThe podcast hosts had a candid discussion on "Conversation Lovers Only" about Adam's recent underage sex allegations.By Hayley Hynes
- TechPlayStation SVP George Cacioppo Fired After Allegedly Attempting To Solicit Sex From MinorCacioppo was exposed by YouTube’s “People v. Preds” channel this month after attempting to meet up with a 15-year-old from Grindr.By Hayley Hynes
- Crime6ix9ine Sued Over Underage Sex Act VideoTekashi 6ix9ine is being sued over his infamous 2015 video where he used an underage girl in a sexual performance.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNew R. Kelly Accuser Says She Witnessed Singer Having Sex With Underage GirlsThe witness says she was sexually abused by R. Kelly as an adult.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Accused Of Raping & Giving A 13-Year-Old Girl HerpesAnother woman comes forward to accuse R. Kelly of raping her.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Is Emotional & Explosive In Gayle King Interview: "Y'all Killing Me!"R. Kelly yells and cries during an interview with Gayle King.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNew R. Kelly Video Shows Him Sexually Assaulting Underage GirlA new video "clearly" shows R. Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAaliyah's Mother Shuts Down Claims R. Kelly Had Sex With Singer While UnderageDiane Haughton denies claims that her daughter had underage sex with R. Kelly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Allegedly Had Sex With Underaged Aaliyah In Front Of His EntourageOne of R. Kelly's former backup singers alleges to have seen R. Kelly having sex with Aaliyah when she was 15-years-old.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Accused Of Knowingly Sleeping With Underage Girl: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine is accused of allegedly sleeping with an underage girl knowingly.By Aron A.