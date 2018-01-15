ethics
- SneakersKobe Bryant's Passing And The Ethics Of Reselling SneakersSome resellers were quick to profit off of Kobe's death.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Bibby's Brother Pulls Up On Bootleggers Selling Juice WRLD MerchLil Bibby and G Money took measures to bite down on Juice WRLD bootlegs.By Devin Ch
- MusicMan Who Accused Cardi B Of Sexual Assault Admits He Was LyingThere is no such thing as "ethical conduct" in the dawn of Social Media.By Devin Ch
- MusicMadlib Plays Unreleased Mac Miller Songs During San Diego Show"Maclib" unearthed in San Diego, California.By Devin Ch
- Gaming"Fortnite" & "PUBG" May Be Banned in ChinaWhat's going on in China?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAn Amy Winehouse Hologram Will Be Going On Tour In 2019The legendary British songstress will take center stage in a posthumous hologram tour. By hnhh
- Original ContentThe Ethics Of Posthumous ListeningShould we listen to music against a dead artist’s wishes? Determining how to appropriately immortalize deceased artists is a tall order, and one of the hardest questions in 21st-century pop music.By Luke Hinz
- MusicJacquees Forced To Remove His Remix To Ella Mai's "Trip:" Twitter ReactsJacquees was asked to remove his version of Ella Mai's "Trip."By Devin Ch
- SocietyBarack Obama Slams Donald Trump For His Soft Stance On "Nazi Sympathizers"Barack Obama came close to calling Trump a despot.By Devin Ch
- SportsSketchers Sues Adidas For Illegally Poaching High School AthletesSkechers is going after Adidas for tampering with high school & college basketball.By Devin Ch
- MusicAshanti Talks Sexual Harassment, Recalls Creepy Situation With ProducerAshanti talks sexual harassment in the record industry with Maria Menounos.By Devin Ch
- SocietyTwitter Shades Donald Trump's Press Secretary After Ethics ViolationSarah Huckabee Sanders violated White House ethics with tweet about "accidental" Amazon order. By Matt F