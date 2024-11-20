Donald Trump Selects Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon For Key Administration Position

BYCole Blake921 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
President Trump Attends Women's Empowerment Panel At The White House
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon during an event celebrating Women's History Month, in the East Room at the White House March 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
The former WWE CEO is getting a role in the Trump administration.

Donald Trump has nominated Linda McMahon, who is famously married to WWE mogul Vince McMahon, to take on the role of Secretary of Education in his administration. Having previously served as the WWE’s chief executive, Linda stepped down from the role in 2009 to pursue a career in politics. She ran for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut twice, in 2010 and 2012, but lost both elections.

“Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World. We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Read More: Quavo Urges Donald Trump To Prioritize Gun Prevention Policies

Linda McMahon Speaks At The Republican National Convention

July 18, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Linda McMahon, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration, speaks during the final day of the Republican National. Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

It's not the first time McMahon will have worked with Trump behind the scenes. After supporting his campaign throughout the 2016 election cycle, McMahon took on the role of Administrator of the Small Business Administration for the former president's first time in office.

The presumptive appointment of McMahon comes after Trump previously promised to shut down the Department of Education. In one campaign video caught by AllHipHop, he accused schools of “indoctrinating young people with inappropriate racial, sexual and political material.” To take action against the perceived situation, Trump vowed to slash federal funding to “any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.” As for Trump's other picks, he also caused controversy by selecting Dr. Mehmet Oz as the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as well as Matt Gaetz as the Attorney General.

Read More: Cardi B Drops Nude Photo Of Melania Trump To Fire Back At Donald Trump Supporters

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...