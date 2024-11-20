Donald Trump Selects Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon For Key Administration Position

The former WWE CEO is getting a role in the Trump administration.

Donald Trump has nominated Linda McMahon, who is famously married to WWE mogul Vince McMahon, to take on the role of Secretary of Education in his administration. Having previously served as the WWE’s chief executive, Linda stepped down from the role in 2009 to pursue a career in politics. She ran for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut twice, in 2010 and 2012, but lost both elections.

“Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World. We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Read More: Quavo Urges Donald Trump To Prioritize Gun Prevention Policies

Linda McMahon Speaks At The Republican National Convention

July 18, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Linda McMahon, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration, speaks during the final day of the Republican National. Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

It's not the first time McMahon will have worked with Trump behind the scenes. After supporting his campaign throughout the 2016 election cycle, McMahon took on the role of Administrator of the Small Business Administration for the former president's first time in office.

The presumptive appointment of McMahon comes after Trump previously promised to shut down the Department of Education. In one campaign video caught by AllHipHop, he accused schools of “indoctrinating young people with inappropriate racial, sexual and political material.” To take action against the perceived situation, Trump vowed to slash federal funding to “any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.” As for Trump's other picks, he also caused controversy by selecting Dr. Mehmet Oz as the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as well as Matt Gaetz as the Attorney General.