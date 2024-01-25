Vince McMahon Accused Of Trafficking & Sexual Assault By Former WWE Employee

Vince McMahon has been sued by a former WWE employee, who has accused the brand's founder of sexual exploitation and trafficking. Janel Grant filed her suit in the US District of Connecticut. The suit names McMahon, the WWE, and former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis. Grant alleges that both men sexually assaulted her on WWE property and trafficked her to secure contracts with prospective talent.

Furthermore, McMahon allegedly “repeatedly used sex toys named after other WWE employees, wrestlers and performers to sexually groom Ms. Grant for trafficking to those same people,” according to the suit. The suit comes just days after the WWE, which McMahon resigned from in 2022 over claims of hush money to cover up sexual assault allegations, signed a blockbuster streaming deal with Netflix. The streaming giant will have exclusive broadcast rights to Monday Night RAW starting in 2025.

Linda McMahon Reportedly Forced Alleged Assault Victim To Quit

However, Grant's suit also claims that she did not leave the WWE under her own volition. Per the suit, she “was abruptly pressured to resign from the WWE and forced to sign an NDA days before a major financial deadline for the organization. This was under the guise that Mr. McMahon would ‘protect her’ financially and reputationally, and pay her $3 million. However, Mr. McMahon later refused to make payments to Ms. Grant. He also falsely claimed that she had leaked information to the press." Grant claims to have been paid $1 million in 2022 but received no payments after that. Furthermore, Grant claims that her abrupt dismissal came after Linda McMahon, Vince's wife, found about his actions with Grant.

“Today’s complaint seeks to hold accountable two WWE executives who sexually assaulted and trafficked Plaintiff Janel Grant, as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to the abuse and then swept it under the rug. She is an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr. McMahon and Mr. Laurinaitis. Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized. The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon’s history of depraved behavior. And it’s time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership," Grant's attorney said in a statement.

