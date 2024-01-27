Vince McMahon Resigns Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Vince McMahon has resigned from his position at TKO, the parent company of the WWE and UFC. Furthermore, it comes after a sexual assault lawsuit was filed against him by a former employee. "I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name," McMahon said in a statement. However, McMahon also stated that "out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately," he continued.

TKO staff were informed of McMahon's departure in a memo on Friday night. Meanwhile, his accuser's attorney has released further statements about her client's intentions. "Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized. The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon's history of depraved behavior. It's time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership," Ann Callis noted.

What Is Vince McMahon Accused Of?

McMahon has been sued by a former WWE employee, who has accused the brand's founder of sexual exploitation and trafficking. Janel Grant filed her suit in the US District of Connecticut. Additionally, the suit names McMahon, the WWE, and former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis. Grant alleges that both men sexually assaulted her on WWE property and trafficked her to secure contracts with prospective talent.

Furthermore, McMahon allegedly “repeatedly used sex toys named after other WWE employees, wrestlers and performers to sexually groom Ms. Grant for trafficking to those same people,” according to the suit. Additionally, the suit comes just days after the WWE, which McMahon resigned from in 2022 over claims of hush money to cover up sexual assault allegations, signed a blockbuster streaming deal with Netflix. The streaming giant will have exclusive broadcast rights to Monday Night RAW starting in 2025.

