Sexyy Red Makes Her Explosive Wrestling Debut On WWE NXT

Sexyy Red is continuing to ascend up the pop culture ladder. Her 2024 single "Get It Sexyy," peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her latest EP, In Sexyy We Trust, features a high-profile feature from Drake. It was only a matter of time before she crossed over into other arenas, and she did so, quite literally, into an arena on May 28. The rapper made her wrestling debut on a Tuesday night episode of WWE NXT opposite superstar Tatum Paxley.

Sexyy Red was shown to be in the crowd when the episode started, but nobody expected her to become a part of the storyline involving the NEW NXT Women’s North American Title. Red was introduced to the massive bass hits of her own music before she took the microphone and let the audience what was what. The rapper announced that she will the guest host of the upcoming Battleground live event. The event is set for Sunday, June 9, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. She also linked up with NXT general manager Ava to unveil the North American Title belt. She held the belt above her head and parading around the ring. It wasn't all love for Sexyy Red, though.

Read More: Sexyy Red Hits Chief Keef With A Wild NSFW Offer & Request

Sexyy Red Will Host The Upcoming Battleground Event

The aforementioned Tatum Paxley showed up out of nowhere and tried to snatch the title from the rapper, but Michin showed up in time to stop her. Sexyy Red actually teased her appearance on NXT through X, tweeting that fans might get to see her lay down an RKO. She deleted the tweet, but fans were hoping she'd make good on her promise with Paxley. Sexyy Red didn't get her hands dirty this episode. There's a very good chance we could see her lay down her anticipated RKO when she hosts Battleground, however.

Sexyy Red has been trying to get on WWE for a while. The rapper tweeted at the organization back in October 2023 and asked, point blank, when she'd be invited. "I wanna see this happen fr," she wrote in reference to a video of superstar Jay Uso. "When yal gonna invite me." The Usos responded to her and told her they'd get her involved as a "special guest." It took a little while, but it looks as though the made good on their promise. Sexyy Red has previously praised wrestlers like Trick Williams and the Meta-Four. We can't wait to see what she gets up to in the ring.

Read More: Sexyy Red Masterfully Trolls Fan Who Asked Her If She Slept With Drake For A Feature