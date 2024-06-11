Sexyy Red Shows Out At WWE Once Again, Twerks With NXT Star Lola Vice 

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 03, 2023, Sexxy Red performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)
Sexxy Red showed up and turnt up once again.

On June 9, NXT Battleground, a WWE special event, took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was an exciting evening filled with star power, nonstop action, and captivating matches starring top NXT talents. Sexyy Red was once again in attendance and hosted the night like a pro. She gave the show's introduction, congratulated Kelani Jordan on her victory, and celebrated with NXT champion Trick Williams following his successful retention in the main event. She, of course, made some viral moments along the way, like Twerking with NXT talent and cooking with WWE legend Shawn Michaels.

But she also had a few other moments that appear to be gaining the kind of internet attention that WWE was hoping for when they chose to work with Red. One occurred during the main program when Lola Vice and Sexyy ran into each other following Shayna Baszler's defeat in an NXT Underground match. Since neither of the women had ever been called shy, Red felt free to turn their tandem twerk into a trio with interviewer Sarah Schreiber. 

Read More: Sexyy Red Caught On Surveillance Footage Wielding A Stand During Massive Airport Brawl

Sexyy Red Twerks With Lola Vice On NXT

Schreiber was a good sport about it and retweeted the above, showcasing some of her skills outside of wrestling. After the show, Sexxy Red had some more fun with her favorite sexy boy. NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels made an appearance alongside TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace. He leaned into the chef joke, obviously enjoying dancing with the woman who he lobbied for to get on the show. He gave Battleground a five-star rating for dinner. Sexyy Red may be looking to catapult into the ring as an actual wrestler soon. That would draw some eyeballs to NXT.

The group is seen in a kitchen scene when Sexyy Red exclaims, "I've got two coming in hot!" as Grace closes the door to an appliance. Shawn Michaels then called NXT Battleground a "five-star meal" while jokingly donning a chef's hat in remembrance of his legendary DX segment from 2009. Michaels posed with Grace and Red at the end of the film, perfectly encapsulating the lively mood of the night. Overall, Shawn Michaels has been cooking up quite a show with NXT, and Sexxy Red may have been the perfect ingredient to add. 

Read More: Sexyy Red Claims It Wasn't Her In Viral Airport Brawl Footage

[via]

