Sexyy Red Speaks Out After Alleged Arrest For Newark Airport Altercation

It's unclear exactly what happened to Sexyy Red in this reportedly multi-faceted tussle with fans and security, but she's ready to move on.

Sexyy Red is one of hip-hop's biggest exponents right now, and it's no secret that the gap between her core fanbase and her casual hype-chasers is growing with this rise. Apparently, this led to an unfortunate situation at the Newark airport over the weekend, as authorities reportedly arrested her due to an altercation with fans and security. Moreover, one of the theories and allegations floating around online is that Chief Keef's rumored boo confronted a fan for taking a non-consensual picture of her and her bodyguard. Also, it's unknown whether officials also arrested other members of her entourage due to a video that she published online at around 5:30AM local time.

Furthermore, Sexyy Red let fans know that authorities released her from custody, presumably shortly after the incident, from a crowded vehicle. Also, she wrote the following message on her Instagram Story: "To the people that was in that altercation at the airport please dm me so I can replace yo phone !!" As such, we still don't really know what went down with the St. Louis MC and whether or not this is fully accurate. Either way, she was quickly back online to show love to Drake's IG, so it seems like things wrapped up pretty quickly if something actually caused a scuffle.

Sexyy Red Reportedly Arrested Due To Newark Airport Situation

Of course, this could be a big roadblock for any artist, so hopefully this alleged situation doesn't escalate further and already resolved itself. At least, once Sexyy Red replaces someone's phone, that is. Elsewhere, though, she's looking forward to applying more pressure this year through more moves and collaborations, including a teased one with the aforementioned Chief Keef. The "Grape Trees" duo has been filming a music video as of late, presumably for that very same collab.