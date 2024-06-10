Sexyy Red Speaks Out After Alleged Arrest For Newark Airport Altercation

NXT Battleground
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 09: Sexyy Red makes her entrance during NXT Battleground at UFC APEX on June 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)
It's unclear exactly what happened to Sexyy Red in this reportedly multi-faceted tussle with fans and security, but she's ready to move on.

Sexyy Red is one of hip-hop's biggest exponents right now, and it's no secret that the gap between her core fanbase and her casual hype-chasers is growing with this rise. Apparently, this led to an unfortunate situation at the Newark airport over the weekend, as authorities reportedly arrested her due to an altercation with fans and security. Moreover, one of the theories and allegations floating around online is that Chief Keef's rumored boo confronted a fan for taking a non-consensual picture of her and her bodyguard. Also, it's unknown whether officials also arrested other members of her entourage due to a video that she published online at around 5:30AM local time.

Furthermore, Sexyy Red let fans know that authorities released her from custody, presumably shortly after the incident, from a crowded vehicle. Also, she wrote the following message on her Instagram Story: "To the people that was in that altercation at the airport please dm me so I can replace yo phone !!" As such, we still don't really know what went down with the St. Louis MC and whether or not this is fully accurate. Either way, she was quickly back online to show love to Drake's IG, so it seems like things wrapped up pretty quickly if something actually caused a scuffle.

Read More: Sexyy Red Clarifies She's Not Endorsing Donald Trump After MAGA Hat Backlash: "I’m My Own Candidate"

Sexyy Red Reportedly Arrested Due To Newark Airport Situation

Of course, this could be a big roadblock for any artist, so hopefully this alleged situation doesn't escalate further and already resolved itself. At least, once Sexyy Red replaces someone's phone, that is. Elsewhere, though, she's looking forward to applying more pressure this year through more moves and collaborations, including a teased one with the aforementioned Chief Keef. The "Grape Trees" duo has been filming a music video as of late, presumably for that very same collab.

With all this in mind, we can't wait to see what else Sexyy Red does with her 2024 and we hope that it doesn't involve any more contentious fan interactions or security issues. She's very proud to be one of the hottest femcees out right now, and it's a status that we're sure she won't let go of anytime soon. With a project and various other releases already set in stone, this stamp on the year is already established. We'll see what else Sexyy adds to that repertoire.

Read More: Billboard's Hottest Women Rappers List Sparks Debate Among Fans

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
