Sexyy Red Flaunts Her Boob Job Results In Steamy Selfie

BYCaroline Fisher207 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Spotify x Ice Spice Afterparty
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Sexxy Red attends the Spotify x Ice Spice Afterparty at Cirque Le Soir on July 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Sexyy Red is living her best life.

It's no secret that it's been an incredibly busy couple of years for Sexyy Red. Aside from continuing to take over the charts with her catchy singles and high-profile collabs, the "Pound Town" performer also expanded her family. A few months back, she welcomed her second child. Of course, she used the concept of the birth for her "Rich Baby Daddy" video with Drake and SZA, which has unsurprisingly racked up millions of views.

She was also recently rumored to appear in viral footage of a nasty airport brawl and get arrested for it, though she insists it wasn't her. Sexyy even prompted speculation that she's in a relationship with Chief Keef with some suggestive selfies, forcing her to shut down fans' theories with yet another suggestive post. Amid all of this, the femcee decided to take some time for herself earlier this week, and fans can't blame her. She did so by treating herself to a boob job, which she showed off in a new photo shared on Twitter/X today.

Read More: Sexyy Red Arrested In Newark After Alleged Airport Brawl: What We Know

Sexyy Red Flaunts The Results Of Her Latest Procedure

She flaunted the results of her latest cosmetic procedure with a simple heart-eyed emoji in her caption, making it clear that she's more than happy with her new look. As expected, there are quite a few critics in her comments section slamming her for undergoing surgery to enhance her appearance. Fortunately, however, most fans are in full support of the "SkeeYee" rapper doing whatever she wants with her body and money.

Fans are currently flooding her with compliments, thirsting over her results, and more. Others are simply impressed by her swift transition from a wrestling wring to an operating table. What do you think of Sexyy Red undergoing a boob job? What about all of the backlash she's receiving for it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sexyy Red Shows Out At WWE Once Again, Twerks With NXT Star Lola Vice 

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red CarpetMusicSexyy Red Serves "Rich Baby Mama" In Flirty New Clip, Yung Miami Shows Her Love6.0K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicSexyy Red's Security Shoves Twerking Fan, Rapper Flexes Baby Bump In Devilish Selfies2.5K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicSexyy Red Slammed For Speeding While Pregnant, Shows Off Growing Bump3.4K
Keyglock Playboy Birthday CelebrationMusicSexyy Red & Her Baby Daddy Share New Maternity Photos, Dark Hair Has Her Feeling Emo66.1K