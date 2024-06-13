Sexyy Red Flaunts Her Boob Job Results In Steamy Selfie

Sexyy Red is living her best life.

It's no secret that it's been an incredibly busy couple of years for Sexyy Red. Aside from continuing to take over the charts with her catchy singles and high-profile collabs, the "Pound Town" performer also expanded her family. A few months back, she welcomed her second child. Of course, she used the concept of the birth for her "Rich Baby Daddy" video with Drake and SZA, which has unsurprisingly racked up millions of views.

She was also recently rumored to appear in viral footage of a nasty airport brawl and get arrested for it, though she insists it wasn't her. Sexyy even prompted speculation that she's in a relationship with Chief Keef with some suggestive selfies, forcing her to shut down fans' theories with yet another suggestive post. Amid all of this, the femcee decided to take some time for herself earlier this week, and fans can't blame her. She did so by treating herself to a boob job, which she showed off in a new photo shared on Twitter/X today.

Sexyy Red Flaunts The Results Of Her Latest Procedure

She flaunted the results of her latest cosmetic procedure with a simple heart-eyed emoji in her caption, making it clear that she's more than happy with her new look. As expected, there are quite a few critics in her comments section slamming her for undergoing surgery to enhance her appearance. Fortunately, however, most fans are in full support of the "SkeeYee" rapper doing whatever she wants with her body and money.