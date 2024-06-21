Sexyy Red Fires Back At Her Natural Hair Haters: “What Tracks?”

According to Sexyy Red, her long healthy hair is 100% real.

Sexyy Red has become known for her signature fiery locks, but evidently, her natural hair is just as impressive. Earlier this week, the "Pound Town" performer took to social media to flex her long healthy dark hair, leaving her followers in awe. Unfortunately, however, some were so stunned that they weren't convinced it was all real. Critics rushed to her comments section to accuse her of using extensions, with some even insisting that they were able to spot them.

According to Sexyy Red, that couldn't be further from the truth. She decided to prove it today once and for all. She hopped on Instagram with another video of her lengthy mane, combing through it with her fingers to show off how it's all hers. “They said I got tracks,” she said. “I’m tryna see where... What tracks? What tape-ins?“

Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Long Healthy Hair

The femcee went on to throw a bit of shade at those who doubted her in her caption. “You carpet hair beanie neck haux could never,” she wrote. Clearly, Sexyy Red takes great pride in her natural hair, and fans can't blame her. Last August, she shared some photos from her natural hair journey, revealing just how much it had grown in the year since her "big chop." She appeared to be as confident as ever, posing with her healthy and bouncy curls.