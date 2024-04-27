Sexyy Red Starstruck While Taking Picture With A Fan, Premieres Green Hair On IG

Sexyy Red has become such a star in hip-hop for a lot of things. She is unapologetically herself no matter the circumstance, her raunchy bangers are always turning fans up, and she has co-signs from some of the biggest names in the game. However, she is also quite controversial for all of those reasons we just mentioned. A lot of people feel her fame is not deserved. But you know she is just going to keep chugging along and going about her business and spreading her face across the internet. Sexyy Red has been doing more of the same lately after a semi-viral picture with a fan.

The Missouri rapper quote tweeted a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which a tall and handsome male fan asked for a picture. As you can see from the clip, Sexyy was more than happy to do this supporter a favor. She was giggling and cheesing the whole time and she admitted she was a little smitten. "He sexyy so I’m nervous 😉👉🏿👈🏿," she replied.

Sexyy Red Had A Hard Time Containing Herself

In addition to this video, Ms. Red also has another new hairdo. Over the course of her career, we have seen her with all sorts of colored wigs. Pink, Red, Black, and now we have a bright green. In fact, it looks pretty similar to an extremely icomic DC comic book character. Sexyy agrees, because now she is calling herself "da Joker," on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on Sexyy Red getting nervous around this fan and her new green hairdo? What look on her do you like the most and why? Do you think she will reach out to this fan? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sexyy Red. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

