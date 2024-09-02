Sexyy Red Shows Off The Goods While Posing With A Corvette In Latest Thirst Trap

Fans' mouths on the floor.

Sexyy Red is never one to shy away from being out there. Throughout her burgeoning rap career, she has built her brand off being "ratchet" and unapologetically herself. To no surprise, her personality and music have been polarizing from almost the very beginning. However, if you are one of those people who want her to change, just know that's not going to happen. The St. Louis, Missouri MC has remained quite forthright when it comes to how she wants to present herself, which is to be loose and rowdy. That is quite evident in these newest thirst trap attempts from Sexyy Red and fans seem to be more than okay with it.

"Good googly moogly 😳", one user writes with disbelief. "Sis is Actually a Baddie frfr", another adds. Others were getting a little raunchier with their support of Sexyy Red. One assumed male follower appears to finally buy into the hype, "I used to say I’ll never hit but now I change my mind". "Im tryna sn!ff it through the screen why is it not working", someone else boldly types.

Sexyy Red Flaunts Her Body From All Angles

It appears that based on these reactions, Sexyy Red might need to post more collages like this if this is what she's aiming for. That would mean extremely tiny jean booty shorts and a lacey pink bra. However, Red wants everyone to know she's a dual threat because her wealth is prominently on display too. While posing in multiple ways, she's sitting on her white Corvette while holding fat stacks of cash. Sexyy Red is certainly feeding fans and not just with music.