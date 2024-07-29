Kodak Black Joins Sexyy Red's Tour Following Rumors Of Low Ticket Sales

Sexyy Red is bringing another major artist on tour with her.

Sexyy Red has announced that she's bringing along Kodak Black to perform on her upcoming Sexyy Red 4 President tour. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the "Get It Sexyy" rapper told fans about the exciting update. It comes after rumors surfaced, earlier this month, that she was considering canceling the tour due to low ticket sales.

"ITS DA HOOD HOTTEST PRINCESS AND DA PROJECT BABY!!! WE OUTSIDE FA DA TOUR TICKETS IN MY BIO!! GLEEYEE!! 🇺🇸 #SEXYYRED4PRESIDENT," she wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of Kodak seemingly finding out about the situation. In the comments section, fans were stoked by the news. "She always on top istggg," one fan posted. One more remarked: "This tour finna be hood asf… I gots to be there." Others had more negative responses. "Nah a Trumper keep him home," one user wrote. More argued she should've gone with Chief Keef instead.

For the tour, Sexyy will be performing across a total of 24 dates from August through October. In addition to Kodak, she's already bringing along Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and BlakeIANA as special guests. As for the rumors about low ticket sales, they stem from a Touring Data report from earlier this month.  She recently denied the rumors in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "My fans are buying tickets we’re doin just fine we not cancelling no tour dis cancelling sh*t all cap," she wrote. The tour is in promotion of Sexyy's latest mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, which she dropped back in May.

Sexyy Red Welcomes Kodak Black On Tour

Check out Sexyy's announcement that Kodak will be joining her on the road above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sexyy Red and Kodak Black on HotNewHipHop.

