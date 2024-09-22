Sexyy Red Unfazed After Streamer Awkwardly Dodges Her Kiss

Sexyy Red says the two were just playing.

Sexyy Red doesn't appear to be fazed after a video of a streamer dodging one of her attempted kisses went viral on social media this week. The incident stems from an appearance on The Tylil Show on Thursday. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, Sexyy hopped in the comments section to clarify: “For one we was playin for 2 any [ninja emoji] I want I get no Kizzy [smirk emoji]."

While many trolled her in the comments section, several users did come to her defense. "Sexy seems fun af to be around but she too damn friendly for me," one fan wrote. Another posted: "She's a vibe!!! She definitely knows how to riffle the innanet feathers." One more added: "Y'all take stuff too serious like he really did it cause he ain’t want too .. n***a was rubbing her feet the other day."

Sexyy Red Attends "Sexyy Red 4 President Tour" Official After Party

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Sexyy Red attends Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party at Opium Atlanta on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

It's not the only time Sexyy has made headlines this week. She's currently performing on her Sexyy Red 4 President Tour alongside Kodak Black and a number of other artists. They welcomed Ice Spice to the stage at a recent concert in her hometown of New York City. Spice had the crowd going wild while running through her song, "Deli." Despite the success of the tour, she had to cancel several stops on the West Coast with short notice. In response, she denied rumors about low ticket sales and instead claimed venues were sabotaging her for going with an independent promoter. “Dis how Dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter n the bigger companies try to sabotage u we not cancelling sht,” she said on social media at the time.

Sexyy Red Appears On "The Tylil Show"